NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Take Another Step Forward After Game 2 Win vs. Cavs

The New York Knicks took full advantage of beginning their Eastern Conference Final at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the first two games. They needed a big comeback to win in Game 1, but cruised to a comfortable 109-93 win in Game 2 behind Josh Hart's 26 points.

As a result, the Knicks have improved their odds of winning the NBA Finals. Let's take a look at the latest odds.

NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder -105

Spurs +210

Knicks +370

Cavaliers +4000

The Knicks' odds sit at +370, giving them an implied probability of 21.28% of winning their first NBA Championship since 1973. The Game 2 victory led to their odds improving from +425, which is where they sat after winning the overtime thriller in Game 1.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, they're still third on the odds list behind both the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, meaning that no matter who the Knicks face in the NBA Finals, they'll be set as the significant underdog.

The Thunder and Spurs' Western Conference Final is tied at 1-1, with Game 3 set to take place on Friday night in San Antonio.

The Knicks should focus on finishing off their Eastern Conference Final before worrying about who they'll face in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers have already proven they can hang with the Knicks, and with the series now heading back to Cleveland for Game 3, a win on Saturday night would get them right back in this series. Unfortunately for the Cavs, their odds of winning the NBA Championship fell from +3000 to +4000 after their Game 2 loss.

The good news is the Cavaliers are set as 2.5-point favorites in Game 3 on Saturday night. The total for the game is set at 213.5. Friday night's game between the Thunder and the Spurs is set at a near pick'em, with the Spurs being slight 1.5-point favorites on their home court. The total for that game is set at 217.5.

The Knicks are -750 favorites to close out the Eastern Conference Final, and the Thunder are set as -160 favorites to win the Western Conference Final.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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