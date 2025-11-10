Latest Bowl Projections for No. 20 Virginia After Unfortunate Loss to Wake Forest
The Virginia Cavaliers faced a tough loss this weekend against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Although the Cavaliers were favored to win the matchup, the Demon Deacons secured the 16-9 victory at Scott Stadium. Tony Elliott has made it a point to encourage his players to defend their home turf, but their efforts during week eleven were unsuccessful.
Now, UVA owns an 8-2 overall record and is no longer undefeated in the ACC, as its conference play record stands at 5-1. With this loss behind them, let's take a look at the upcoming bowl possibilities for Virginia this season:
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Virginia vs Vanderbilt)
ESPN writer Mark Schlabach is projecting that the Cavaliers will play against Vanderbilt in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl later this season. Vanderbilt is now ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 after the Commodores defeated Auburn 45-38 in an overtime thriller during their week eleven matchup.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Virginia vs LSU)
A second ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura is in agreement with Schlabach that the Cavaliers will compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this year. LSU's week eleven matchup against Alabama resulted in a dreadful 20-9 loss. The Tigers are not having a desirable season, as they are currently riding a 5-4 record and are 2-4 in conference play.
CBS Sports: Holiday Bowl (Virginia vs Arizona)
CBS Sports projects that Virginia will compete in the Holiday Bowl against Arizona State in early January. The Sun Devils have an overall record of 6-3 and are running 4-2 in conference play after their latest 24-19 victory over Iowa State on Nov. 1.
Our Projection
UVA was unable to defend its name at Scott Stadium during week eleven, but considering how well they have played leading up to their game against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers are far from doomed. At this time, UVA stands a strong chance of competing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but as always, nothing is set in stone just yet.
For now, Elliott is focused on making sure that his players remain confident and willing to put in the work. The end of the season is drawing near, but now is the time to hunker down and prepare for what's to come. As Elliott explained during his latest postgame press conference:
“So I talked to them in the locker room, and I told them that all of our goals that we started the season with are still out there, right? We never had a goal that said we wanted to go undefeated in the ACC, right? Our goal is to win the conference championship and the state championship, and we still have an opportunity ahead of us with the next two ball games. So let's not let this beat us twice. Yeah, we got humble pie. I mean, coaches, players, all of us. We got to own it. We got to, you know, go back to work, figure out where we can get better and stay together, because we still got everything ahead of us.”
Virginia's next matchup is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. when they face Duke. This is not going to be an easy win for UVA u— will they be able to