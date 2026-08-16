Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

The Houston Astros are starting to create a little bit of separation atop the American League West. They are now two games above the Texas Rangers and five games above the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners took a step toward closing the gap last night, winning 10-5 in Houston, which means this week's edition of Sunday Night Baseball will decide the series, with both teams recording a win so far this weekend.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AL West rubber match.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Mariners +1.5 (-215)

Astros -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline

Mariners +114

Astros -122

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Bryan Woo, RHP (8-8, 4.15 ERA)

Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Mariners record: 58-66

Astros record: 63-61

Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Smith OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+170)

Cam Smith has had a great month of offensive production, sporting an OPS of 1.084 with a batting average of .368 over the past 30 days. Given the hot streak, I'm surprised the betting market has him listed at +170 to record 2+ total bases today, one of the longest odds amongst all Houston bats. I'll take the bait and bet on him to record two or more total bases.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Best bet

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Astros to win the game and the series tonight:

The Mariners' offensive explosion over the past couple of days isn't enough to give me faith that they'll continue producing at that level. Even with the recent success, the Mariners are still 17th in wRC+ over the past month, well below the Astros, who have the third-best mark in the American League at 110 in that time frame.

I'll back the Astros as home favorites for today's edition of Sunday Night Baseball.

Pick: Astros -122 via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!