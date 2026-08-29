LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack Football
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Pregame
At long last, gameday has arrived. At 3:30, Virginia and NC State will play the first ACC game of the 2026 season. The result of this matchup could play a major role in the greater ACC landscape this year — and the Cavaliers are hoping to break a four-game skid against the Wolfpack.
This article will be continually updated throughout the day. Before kickoff, more articles can be found here.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock