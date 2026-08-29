LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack Football

Pregame

At long last, gameday has arrived. At 3:30, Virginia and NC State will play the first ACC game of the 2026 season. The result of this matchup could play a major role in the greater ACC landscape this year — and the Cavaliers are hoping to break a four-game skid against the Wolfpack.

This article will be continually updated throughout the day. Before kickoff, more articles can be found here.