Mamadi Diakite Headed to Brooklyn Nets as Part of Mikal Bridges Trade
Former Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite was added to the blockbuster NBA trade that sent Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks. Per the full terms of the trade, which should be finalized this week, the Knicks are trading Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, four unprotected first round picks, one protected first round pick, and one pick swap to the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, and a second round pick.
The trade reunites Bridges with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo on the Knicks, who should top contenders in the Eastern Conference next season. Diakite, meanwhile, will be rostered with his sixth different NBA team, though he has played in just 55 games in his first four seasons in the NBA, including only six games last year. The former Wahoo is due to earn $2,273,252 next season, but only about half of that salary ($1.23M) will be guaranteed in order to make the salaries of the trade match.
A year after playing a key role for Virginia's 2019 National Championship team, Diakite earned an All-ACC Second-Team selection as a senior and then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. With the Bucks' G League affiliate not playing the 2020-2021 season, Diakite played that campaign with the Lakeland Magic and had a tremendous year, averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game en route to earning All-NBA G League First Team, NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and the NBA G League Championship with the Magic. He then signed a standard contract with the Bucks and was on the roster when they won the 2021 NBA Championship, making him the first player in history to win an NCAA title, a G League title, and an NBA championship.
Diakite was waived by Milwaukee before the 2021-2022 season and has since bounced around the league. He signed three 10-day contracts with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but was released in February of 2022 after playing in 13 games, including three starts. Diakite signed a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2022-2023 season and logged 22 appearances, including two starts.
This past season saw Diakite spend most of his time with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, though he did play three games for the San Antonio Spurs in January and three more for the New York Knicks in March and April.
The trade will keep Diakite in the Big Apple, though he will suit up for his sixth different team as he joins the Brooklyn Nets for the 2024-2025 season. As the Nets continue to rebuild, next season could bring the long-awaited opportunity for Mamadi Diakite to finally get consistent chances to prove himself in the NBA.