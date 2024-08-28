NFL Roster Cuts: Nine Former Virginia Football Players Make 53-Man Rosters
The deadline for NFL teams to make personnel cuts down to the 53-man active rosters they will carry into the season was at 4pm ET on Tuesday. With that deadline in the rearview mirror, we now know that nine former Virginia football players made the cut for the 53-man rosters for their respective teams, while three others were waived or released and another was placed on injured reserve.
See below for a summary of all the former Cavaliers and their NFL roster statuses following cut day.
Included on 53-man NFL rosters:
S Rodney McLeod (Browns)
S Juan Thornhill (Browns)
OT Morgan Moses (Jets)
S Joey Blount (Cardinals)
DL Brent Urban (Ravens)
WR Dontayvion Wicks (Packers)
WR Malik Washington (Dolphins)
WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders)
CB Bryce Hall (Buccaneers)
Waived/Released:
OL Chris Glaser (Jets)
CB Anthony Johnson (Falcons)
DL Charles Snowden (Raiders)
Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve:
TE Jelani Woods (Colts)
For the Cleveland Browns, safeties Rodney McLeod and Juan Thornhill were both includedon the 53-man roster.
Offensive lineman Chris Glaser did not hold on to a roster spot for the New York Jets. Morgan
Moses, an offensive tackle, was listed on the Jets' roster.
Safety Joey Blount appeared on the roster for the Arizona Cardinals. Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban is seen on the Baltimore Ravens' initial 53-man roster.
Cornerback Anthony Johnson was released by the Atlanta Falcons.
Jelani Woods of the Colts has been placed on the Injured Reserve after suffering a season-ending toe injury. The tight end missed last season due to lower body injuries and has only played one full season in the league.
Defensive end Charles Snowden was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders despite a strong performance in the final preseason game.
Wideout Dontayvion Wicks made roster for the Green Bay Packers as many would have
expected for the up-and-coming former Hoo.
Rookie Wideout Malik Washington made the squad for the Miami Dolphins after making considerable
noise in preseason competition.
Olamide Zaccheaus is a member of the Washington Commanders 53-man squad. The wide receiver will look to become a go-to receiver for Washington this season.
Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected to keep Bryce Hall, who had just come over from the New York Jets.