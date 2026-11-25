No. 2 Virginia vs Marquette | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
In this story:
For the first time since the 2018-19 national title season, Virginia men's basketball is back in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis — taking on Marquette. Refresh this page for every updatate from the Cavaliers' first game of Feast Week.
Pregame
The starting lineup isn't expected to change. It's been Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh every night for the 7-0 Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are maximizing their time in paradise. Virginia spent some time outside, which included holding a kids basketball clinic.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock