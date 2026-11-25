For the first time since the 2018-19 national title season, Virginia men's basketball is back in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis — taking on Marquette. Refresh this page for every updatate from the Cavaliers' first game of Feast Week.

Pregame

The starting lineup isn't expected to change. It's been Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh every night for the 7-0 Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are maximizing their time in paradise. Virginia spent some time outside, which included holding a kids basketball clinic.

Chance Mallory teaching his signature celebration: pic.twitter.com/jKyF7nbB9x — Xander (@xandertilock) November 24, 2026