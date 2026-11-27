Tuesday versus Marquette, No. 2 Virginia gave up a 16-0 run in the first half. It scored just 25 points in the first half. There was a 93-minute rain delay. This was a strange, overly physical and downright mess of a game.

The Cavaliers won.

In Virginia's 8-0 start, there has been a cold streak or two. But these Cavaliers keep finding ways to win. That's what great teams do. And they'll have to do it again this morning against Xavier.

Suiting up once again at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Virginia plays at 11 a.m. for the first (and last) time this regular season, on ESPN2. The opponent, once again, is a Big East unit.

Nov 13, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (1) takes a shot during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside the matchup

The Musketeers had two convincing exhibition wins over Tennessee and Dayton — but in the games that count, the results have been mixed. Xavier is 6-1, but has only played three high-majors. It owns a 81-63 win vs Mississippi State, an 83-65 loss against Iowa and then an 88-83 win over Texas A&M in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Coach Richard Pitino's squad is led by Mike Nwoko (13.3 PPG), Tru Washington (11.8 PPG) and Jovan Milicevic (10.3 PPG). Nwoko is the only Musketeer averaging over 12 points a game — but Virginia's core four players all are. Xavier's offense almost certainly does not have enough power to keep up with the Cavaliers when they are on. Virginia just got a glimpse of what that looks like.

The Cavaliers' win over Marquette was ugly, and still, Virginia ended up taking complete control at the end of each half. That's awful news for the Musketeers. Even if Virginia ends up struggling, Xavier would have to play a near-perfect game to truly pull away from a team ranked No. 2 in the country.

Regardless of the final score, Pitino and Coach Ryan Odom should have an interesting chess match. Odom and Pitino have coached against each other multiple times.

"Xavier is a great program," Odom said after beating the Golden Eagles. " I've known Coach Pitino a long time. We coached in the same league in the Mountain West, and we have a ton of respect for them. And so that's why we come down here."

Another reason for participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis is to add a pretty win to a growing resume. This would be Virginia's fourth Power Four win of the season, all before December.

Final score prediction: Virginia 89, Xavier 78