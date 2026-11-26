It definitely wasn't pretty. But that doesn't matter. No. 2 Virginia found a way to win against Marquette, and remains unbeaten.

Odom's diagnosis

Postgame, Odom was quick to highlight the Golden Eagles' suffocating defense.

"Credit to Marquette for making it really difficult for us tonight or today," Odom said. "Their physicality, their game plan, just the effort that they were putting in on offense and defense was really, really good. We we got off to a decent start and then just hit the skids there for a while for our guys to hang in there, given the way that we were playing, and be up two there at halftime. Credit to our guys, they just did a really nice job of beginning to play a little bit more like ourselves there."

The rain delay, and overall effort

This game was partially defined by a strange and viral moment — a 93-minute rain delay at an indoor arena.

Let's review:



- UVA scored just 25 points, but is leading at half.

- UVA lost 13 turnovers already (average per game is 11)

- Halftime correspondent calls Wahoos "the Wahoowas"

- In a rain (leak) delay right now. This is an indoor arena.

- Favour Ibe reportedly couldn't travel… — Xander (@xandertilock) November 25, 2026

It was raining outside, and the rain leaked through the ceiling. There was a consistent small lake at center court, which rendered the surface temporaraily unplayable.

"Everybody here did a great job, in terms of getting us back out on the court as quickly as possible and able to to finish the game," Odom said. "Both teams obviously wanted to do that, and we appreciate the efforts there."

"And then the second half was just about continuing to play, and fighting through adversity," Odom said. "It was a great all-around game. We had a lot of adversity. I mean, Thijs fouls out. Nolan's playing with four [fouls]. Sam's tip-in there at the end. Johann's stellar play. Jan came in and gave us good minutes. So EG's three was huge to give us the the 10-point lead there. We needed that."

On Marquette

"Anytime you're going to play a team coach by Coach Smart, who's one of our best coaches in our game, you know you're going to have to fight," Odom said. "There's no give in their team. He's always done a great job of of getting his guys to play his style, and their half court defense was excellent today."

On paper, this was a scary matchup for the Cavaliers. Smart's team's have always been known for ferocious defense. Marquette has slain titans in Big East (UConn, mainly) often over the past decade. Odom said that Virginia didn't always play its best against the Golden Eagles.

"We didn't really do a great job overall with the defensive boards," Odom said. "We've been pretty good at that this year, much better than last season, and it certainly has been a focus of ours. We were caught in some rotations, obviously playing some different lineups there down the stretch, but they provided a stiff challenge for us throughout the game. Could have gone either way, obviously, and we were very fortunate, to get out with a win."

The big plays

Elijah Gertrude delivered a big block. Then Virginia wizarded its way into the game's dagger.

"[Gertrude] just sprinted down there, and a lot of times when that happens, when you block a shot like that and you chase a guy down, the other team still ends up with it because they sprint and they get the ball and they put it in," Odom said. "And Chance wouldn't let that happen. He sprinted and came up with that ball. It was huge, play all around."

That play (and others like it) changed the game.

"And so those are the things that can be the difference in winning and losing, and just not giving up on a play," Odom said. "And Elijah certainly was huge in that regard. Chance certainly is going to give you everything he's got right down to the end. Sam's tip-in, he could have easily just stood on the perimeter and not crashed, and he did his job. Nolan takes that shot in the corner, and he's right there to right there to tip it in, which was a huge bucket."

Moving forward

Odom said he wants the Cavaliers to put this game to bed. It was a stressful, trying couple of hours.

"I think the first thing for us is focusing on ourselves," Odom said. "I think the halftime actually was pretty good for us because we were able to reboot a little bit. We still didn't play exactly like we wanted to in terms of Virginia basketball, but we didn't turn it over as much. I know that we had 13 turnovers in the first half. It's going to be hard to it's hard to win if you repeat that in the second half."

Early thoughts on Xavier

Musketeers Coach Richard Pitino was at New Mexico from 2021 to 2025. He shared a conference with Odom (Utah State) from 2021 to 2023. The two coaches are very familiar with each other.

Odom sang Pitino's praises.

"Xavier is a great program," Odom said. " I've known Coach Pitino a long time. We coached in the same league in the Mountain West, and we have a ton of respect for them. And so that's why we come down here. We want to play tough games that help us prepare for our conference [games] in the ACC, and certainly we've got another stiff challenge from another Big East team in a couple of days."