An outdoor preseason game. A pigeon delay. And now, a 90-minute rain delay. No. 2 Virginia is assembling quite the array of rare adversities so far this season. And despite it all, the Cavaliers have managed to grind out an 8-0 start.

Here are instant takeaways from Virginia's gritty 60-54 win over Marquette, that took three hours and 45 minutes to complete.

Johann Grunloh won this game for the Cavaliers

Grunloh earned tough bucket after tough bucket down low. He led the team with 14 points, and stepped up in a huge way as Virginia dealt with foul trouble. Grunloh also led the Cavaliers with seven rebounds and four blocks. He is turning into an All-ACC player.

Virginia might not want Grunloh attempting more shots than any other player — or maybe not. Grunloh's growth is one of the biggest reasons why the Cavaliers are still undefeated.

This Virginia team is resilient. That's what champions are

Marquette went on a 16-0 run (worst allowed by Virginia this season). The Cavaliers went a full eight minutes without scoring. They didn't panic.

Virginia locked things down defensively and eventually went on a 12-0 run of their own, taking a lead entering halftime. The Cavaliers held Marquette to just 15.4% from long distance in the first 20 minutes.

Then a 90-minute rain delay through a wrench in Virginia's momentum. And things got even crazier, as Thijs De Ridder picked up a few questionable fouls and fouled out with seven minutes left in the game. It didn't matter. Coach Ryan Odom's squad found a way. Many other top teams would have lost this game.

Jan Vide has found his niche

The three ball wasn't falling for either team. In a 25-23 game at halftime, every possession felt like it was worth several possessions. Vide gave Virginia five high-quality minutes at the end of the first half. His plus-minus score of +11 was third-best among all players in this game.

Vide isn't just big. He brings muscle down low, combined with solid facilitation. Vide helped create a crucial 12-0 Cavaliers run in the first half. His three steals, two assists and two rebounds all fueled Virginia buckets. Without Vide's physicality, the Cavaliers might not have clawed back to change the momentum.

Nolan Adekule stepped up

Adekunle kept Virginia afloat with 13 points. He made his first four shots (3-3 from three-point range), and was one of the Cavaliers' better defenders. Adekunle also added five rebounds. Without Adekunle's strong day, Virginia almost certainly would have lost this game today.