No. 25 Virginia vs West Virginia Live Updates | NCAA Football
In this story:
First quarter
West Virginia opening drive: False start. Michael Hawkins Jr. runs for no gain. Hawkins looks for Cam Cook on third down, the pass is dropped. Mountaineers go three-and-out.
Pregame
No. 25 Virginia is aiming to start 3-0 for the first time since 2019. In its way, stands West Virginia.
The Cavaliers are also hoping to ascend in the national rankings, and keeping building a College Football Playoff resume — in the stadium where their 2025 CFP hopes were squashed. Follow along with this article for every update tonight.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock