No. 25 Virginia vs West Virginia Live Updates | NCAA Football

First quarter

West Virginia opening drive: False start. Michael Hawkins Jr. runs for no gain. Hawkins looks for Cam Cook on third down, the pass is dropped. Mountaineers go three-and-out.

Pregame

No. 25 Virginia is aiming to start 3-0 for the first time since 2019. In its way, stands West Virginia.

The Cavaliers are also hoping to ascend in the national rankings, and keeping building a College Football Playoff resume — in the stadium where their 2025 CFP hopes were squashed. Follow along with this article for every update tonight.