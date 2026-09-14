What are Virginia’s odds against West Virginia this week?

No. 25 Virginia continues to roll. The Cavaliers have dominated in their first two games — but now, a new test arrives Saturday against West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

To start the week, DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists Virginia as a multi-score favorite over the Mountaineers.

Inside the matchup

DraftKings has the spread listed as -9.5 in favor of the Cavaliers, with the over/under for points scored at 55.5.

West Virginia is a new challenge. It is certainly superior to Norfolk State — but it might not be as talented as NC State. The Mountaineers won 52-7 against an FCS team this week, and before that, West Virginia barely squeaked by Coastal Carolina at home.

The Mountaineers beat the Chanticleers 31-24 to open their season. West Virginia ran the ball well (and it did so again this week), but its pass defense was beyond mediocre. Coastal Carolina threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Morgantown, W.Va.

Defensive struggles will be a major problem against a Virginia team that is large, strong, fast, experienced and firing on all cylinders to start the season. But while the Mountaineers have many questions on defense, their offense is certainly capable of making things interesting.

Sep 12, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UT Martin Skyhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games. He has also thrown for 287 yards and an additional three touchdowns. Hawkins has emerged a true dual-threat quarterback with the ability to create offense on his own.

West Virginia also has running back Cam Cook, who has rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns to start his season. The duo of Hawkins and Cook are the very core of the Mountaineer offense. The only other player with more than 65 yards is receiver DJ Epps, with five catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Conversely, Virginia has six players with over 65 total yards. The Cavaliers showed they can win on the ground or through the air — which gives them different options against the aforementioned suspect West Virginia defense.

Zooming out, this will be Virginia's penultimate non-conference game of 2026. The Cavaliers must defeat the Mountaineers to preserve a perfect record and pristine postseason resume. A loss would be incredibly damaging to Virginia's College Football Playoff hopes.

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