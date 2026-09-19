An intriguing test awaits the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday. In its penultimate non-conference game, Virginia faces West Virginia of the Big 12.

The metrics favor the Cavaliers in this matchup. Beat writers from Virginia On SI agree, although final score predictions vary.

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 34, West Virginia 20

This is going to be an interesting challenge for Virginia, its biggest to date. West Virginia is going to have a tough ground game to stop and both offenses are going to look to establish the run on Saturday night, but when you look at both quarterbacks and defenses, Virginia's have been more reliable.

Beau Pribula has one of the highest grades for a quarterback at Pro Football Focus and the UVA defense has been lights out to start the year. It could be close for a half, but Tony Elliott's team pulls away for a 34-20 win in what I predict will be the first of two games in Charlotte for Virginia.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 38, West Virginia 24

West Virginia has a fascinating duo of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. They will score thanks to an elite run game, probably more than the Cavaliers hope. That is especially true now that defensive tackle Jason Hammond is sidelined with an injury. However, the biggest truth of this matchup is that the Mountaineers are enormously outmatched at every position on defense.

Virginia should score five touchdowns — if not more — against a unit that allowed 27 points to Coastal Carolina at home. A final score of 38-24 feels like a generous underestimate, especially given that West Virginia has consistently been mediocre defensively against winning teams over the past few years. The Cavaliers might end up holding the Mountaineers to less than 17.

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 31, West Virginia 20

Each game brings unique challenges and strategy. In their opener, the Cavaliers threw just three first-half passes against NC State; two weeks later, their first three offensive play calls against Norfolk State were passes. They won both games decisively.

Expect more of the latter against West Virginia, which enters the game with the nation's 99th-ranked pass defense despite facing undistinguished rivals Coastal Carolina and Tennessee-Martin.

Even though Des Kitchings prefers to establish the run game, Beau Pribula should have time to throw against a WVU secondary that has yet to record an interception. It would also be helpful if Rico Flores Jr. is healthy enough to make his Virginia debut.

Make no mistake: Virginia will need to score to win. Its defense has been superb so far, but WVU's dual-threat running duo of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and tailback Cam Cook will test the Cavaliers' depth and resilience even more than NC State did. Kam Robinson figures to stay busy, and if John Rudzinski can't find a way to rotate defenders against WVU's no-huddle offense, fatigue will be a factor for the first time this season.

Virginia's best hope is to make the Mountaineers play catch-up. Neither team has trailed all year, and WVU has thrived by sticking to the ground game and controlling tempo and strategy. If Hawkins is forced to pass, Brandyn Hillman and the secondary will be eagerly waiting.