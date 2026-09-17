Three biggest questions for Virginia ahead of West Virginia duel

Virginia has answered many external questions after just two games. The Cavaliers, surprisingly unranked to start the season, were quickly vaulted up to No. 25 in the AP Poll. Virginia has been nothing short of dominant against NC State and Norfolk State.

This Saturday, game three arrives against West Virginia. The Cavaliers may be favored by nearly 10 points, but there are still a few big questions that will need to be answered against the Mountaineers.

What is the status of Rico Flores Jr. and Kam Robinson?

Virginia’s star linebacker played a few snaps against Norfolk State last week. However, he did not play anywhere close to a full game. The Cavaliers would love to have their gamewrecker healthy and at 100%.

Another crucial question mark is Flores, originally presumed to be Virginia’s No. 1 receiver. Flores has yet to make his Cavalier debut, and when he does, he could bring electric speed to this offense. Virginia has gotten contributions from Jacquon Gibson, Da'Shawn Martin and Kam Courtney, but none of them have come close to meeting the 100-yard mark.

Perhaps Flores steps in and emerges as the top target among the Cavalier skill position players. He appeared to be in good standing to do so back in spring practice.

How will the defense handle a new test?

John Rudzinski’s defense has been one of the nation’s best, dating back to the tail end of the 2025 season. This Saturday, a new challenge arises in West Virginia’s duo of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. They are particularly agile and speedy, which makes for a valuable test defensively.

More likely than not, Virginia holds the Mountaineers to no more than two or three touchdowns. However, just because they can do so does not mean the feat is any less impressive. West Virginia has some promising offensive potential. If the Cavaliers continue business as usual, it would be impressive.

Can Beau Pribula continue a scorching start?

Speaking of impressive, Virginia’s quarterback has been historically efficient in his first two games. He looks comfortable behind an elite offensive line — and has showcased a pretty deep ball on long touchdowns. Pribula has also demonstrated an ability to take off and run for first downs.

Pribula could play a big role Saturday. Beyond then, he could soon be the subject of national attention if he authors another efficient outing with great accuracy and a couple of touchdowns.