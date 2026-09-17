Three offensive players to watch for Virginia against West Virginia

Much attention has been given to Virginia's defense, which ranks among the nation's top 10 teams in many key statistical areas. That attention is deserved. But the Cavaliers offense has also been prolific, and perhaps gone under the radar despite averaging 46.5 points per game.

Virginia has outperformed its projected scoring total in both games this year. Now, with a matchup against West Virginia on deck, the Cavaliers could continue a strong start to their season. Here are three offensive players to watch against the Mountaineers.

RB Jekail Middlebrook

Middlebrook won the starting running back gig, beating out five other talented runners. He has yet to break out in a game, however. Middlebrook currently has 18 carries for 79 yards (4.4 yards per carry) along with one catch for five yards.

Known as a prolific receiving back, it is particularly surprising to see Middlebrook with just one catch in two games. It is also surprising to see he only ran the ball 18 times. Virginia did have an early lead in both games, but even so, it feels as if the Cavaliers have not yet unleashed their No. 1 running back.

Maybe Saturday will mark Middlebrook's first big game with Virginia. Fellow running backs Xavier Brown, Xay Davis and Noah Vaughn have already topped 90 total yards in a game this year.

WR Da'Shawn Martin

The Cavaliers wide receivers have not played a major role thus far, but Martin has corralled a big touchdown in both games. The NC State score was a 47-yard highlight, and his second reception was for 27 yards against Norfolk State. Martin also had a 14-yard rush against the Spartans.

Martin has only had three total touches this year. All three have gone for first downs. Despite not being a starter, Martin has arguably produced the best body of work among Virginia's wide receivers. He could enter rare air if he scores again Saturday.

Even if Martin fails to find the endzone for the first time this year, he could be due for at least a few more targets against the Mountaineers. This is true even if presumed No. 1 receiver Rico Flores Jr. returns to the field.

TE Dakota Twitty

Twitty has caught just one reception for five yards in his first two games. Primarily used as a blocker, he has been a key part of the Cavaliers offense. However, Twitty is a receiver first and foremost. It is very surprising to see him be almost nonexistent in the passing game.

There may be too many hands to feed on a run-first offense, but even so, it is surprising to see Twitty not have more targets. He is constantly on the field, unlike a rotating cast of wide receivers. Twitty should be due for a few catches and north of 50 receiving yards very soon.