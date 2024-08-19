Virginia RB Kobe Pace Makes Big Strides in Preseason Camp
During Kobe Pace’s first season at Clemson, he was coached by then-Clemson offensive coordinator and running back coach Tony Elliott. That year, Pace rushed 18 times for 75 yards and recorded a receiving touchdown. In Pace's Sophomore year, Elliott was promoted to sole offensive coordinator and watched as Pace put the ACC on high alert. That year, the running back from Cedartown, Georgia, rushed for 641 yards and six touchdowns on only 104 carries, averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry.
The tailback also earned ACC Running Back of the Week twice that year with two games where he rushed for 125 and 191 yards, respectively.
In 2022, Pace struggled in the season opener against Georgia Tech, opening the door for five-star recruit Will Shipley, who seized control of the backfield, taking over as the starting tailback for the remainder of the season. Pace also struggled with injuries, and after a tough year, he decided to reunite with his former Coach in Charlottesville.
When Pace arrived on grounds, he joined a crowded backfield that included Mike Hollins and Perris Jones, who, with prior knowledge of the system and more experience than Pace, served as the primary two running backs in the Virginia backfield. Despite Pace serving as the third back, he recorded flashes of brilliance, such as a 75-yard touchdown reception against James Madison and a 13-yard touchdown reception against Georgia Tech.
Now in his second season on Grounds, Pace is set to be the starting tailback for the Cavaliers and has been one of the standouts in fall camp, serving as a leader through his actions on and off the field.
“Offensively, he has been the guy that has been the most consistent at taking the step we want him to take,” said UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings of Pace. “It’s not just on the football field, his leadership of knowing he’s the older guy of the group now. He’s taking that and bringing some of these younger guys along with him, mentoring them.”
Behind Pace, Xavier Brown, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and Jack Griese will serve as the supporting running backs for Pace this coming season. With a smaller backfield group this year, Kitchings has said that Pace has worked harder and stayed extra at practice, showing ownership of his role as the bell cow of the Virginia rushing attack.
READ MORE: With Xavier Brown Injury, Jack Griese is Next Man Up in Virginia RB Room
To add to his explosiveness as a pass-catching and speedy running back, Pace has added a new tool to his arsenal, pass blocking.
“Last year we relied heavily on Mike [Hollins] and Perris [Jones] in those third down situations and now Kobe [Pace] has stepped up to be a guy we can count on from a pass protection standpoint. So he’s really become a complete back,” said Kitchings.
In the offseason, Pace worked hard in the weight room, something that has begun to become noticeable in his play this fall.
“He’s got really good numbers in the weight room and now you're starting to see that transfer to the field,” Kitchings said.
With an excellent report at fall camp, Pace will look to use that momentum to propel him into the 2024 season. If Pace can be the dominant productive back he was during his second season at Clemson, it would take a lot of weight off of the shoulders of Virginia's passing attack and make UVA's offense more multi-dimensional and, ideally, more effective.
