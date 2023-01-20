Skip to main content
Eagles Elevate Anthony Harris to Active Roster for Divisional Game vs. Giants

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia safety Anthony Harris is active for the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game vs. the New York Giants
Former Virginia safety Anthony Harris has been elevated to the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster for the NFC Divisional round game against the New York Giants, the team announced on Friday. 

Cornerback Avonte Maddox has been ruled out of the game due to a toe injury, prompting the Eagles to make the roster move to activate Anthony Harris in order to provide depth in the Philadelphia secondary. 

Harris joined the Eagles in 2021 after spending his first six seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He played alongside another former Wahoo in Rodney McLeod to form an all-Virginia safety unit for the Eagles in 2021. Harris signed a one-year contract to remain with the Eagles last March, but was then released in September as the Eagles made a trade to acquire defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson. Harris signed with the Denver Broncos on September 14th and spent the next three months with the team, but appeared in just three games this season, paying a total of 33 snaps on special teams. 

On December 13th, Harris signed back with the Eagles after they suffered multiple injuries in their secondary, including Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Harris has yet to play in a game for the Eagles this season, remaining on the team's practice squad until Friday, when the team announced that Harris would be on the active roster for the playoff game against the Giants. With Avonte Maddox ruled out with a toe injury, Harris moves up on the depth chart and may have an opportunity to see the field in the playoff game at least on special teams. 

Harris played at Virginia from 2011-2014, earning First-Team All-ACC and First-Team All-American honors in 2013 and totaling 289 tackles and 11 interceptions in 49 career games played. He went undrafted in 2015 due to an injury, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he led the NFL in interceptions with six picks in 2019. If Anthony Harris plays in the Eagles-Giants game on Saturday, it will be his seventh-career NFL Playoff game appearance. 

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday at 8:15pm. 

