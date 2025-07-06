Jay Huff Traded to Indiana Pacers After Breakout Season in Memphis
As the NBA offseason is in full swing with tons of free agent signings and trades, another Hoo is set for a new city with Jay Huff being traded to the Indiana Pacers after one season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Huff heads to Indianapolis for one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the news via X on Saturday.
The former Virginia player heads to Indianapolis to play for head coach Rick Carlisle, who played for the Cavaliers from 1982-84 and helped the Hoos to a Final Four appearance in 1984. As a coach, Carlisle recently led the Pacers to an NBA Finals appearance this past season.
With the recent departure of center Myles Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, the acquisition of Huff gives Indiana another capable option in its frontcourt.
Huff comes off his best season to date, in which he played in 64 games while being on his first standard NBA contract. During the year, Huff averaged 6.9 points, two rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 blocks on 11.7 minutes per game. He also proved he can shoot the ball as he was one of three seven-foot players in the NBA to shoot over 40% from threes while taking at least 200 attempts alongside Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns per GeniusIQ.
The 7’1, 240-pound center also shot 51.5% from the field and 78.6% from the charity stripe. In the regular season finale, Huff posted a season high 22 points, six rebounds, six blocks, and two assists while shooting 9/12 from the field and 2/4 from three in a 132-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
On the defensive side of the ball, Huff held opposing players to a field goal percentage 8.2% lower than expected per NBA tracking data.
Before Memphis, Huff spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers, garnering more and more minutes each year before truly breaking out on the Grizzlies. In 2023, Huff earned G-League Defensive Player of the Year while serving on a two-way contract.
Huff joins a Pacers backcourt led by 2025 Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player Pascal Siakam, who averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in the regular season. Siakam is flanked by power forward Obi Toppin and centers Thomas Bryant and Tony Bradley.
Huff is under contract through the 2027-28 season.
At Virginia, Huff was an All-ACC second team player his final year and earned a spot on the All-ACC defensive team, averaging 13 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. Huff was also a member of the Cavaliers 2019 National Championship and finished his career second in blocked shots in Virginia history with 166.
The Indiana Pacers will be Huff’s fifth team as he looks to help bring the Pacers back to the NBA Finals, and this time, come out on top. Huff turns 27 in August.