Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing in Game 6? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Pacers)
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a calf strain ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The injury hampered Haliburton in Game 5, as he failed to make a shot and was taken out of the game and sent to the locker room at one point in the first half. The star guard has been the driving force of the Pacers' playoff run, but his status for Game 6 appears to be up in the air.
Officially, Haliburton is listed as questionable for Game 6, but Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that his star player is a game-time decision on Thursday.
Despite the questionable tag, Haliburton said that he wants to play in Game 6, although the Pacers fared better without him at times in Game 5.
Indiana went on a major run with TJ McConnell in at the point guard spot in the third quarter and early fourth quarter in Game 5, cutting the OKC lead to two points.
Haliburton finished Game 5 with just four points (0-for-6 from the field), seven rebounds and six assists.
Following Haliburton's injury -- and the need for him to get an MRI -- the odds for Game 6 shifted. The Pacers were originally five-point underdogs for Game 6 at DraftKings, but things moved quickly to the Thunder being seven-point favorites.
Since then, things have settled with OKC being favored by six points on Thursday night.
If Haliburton is unable to go, the Pacers are going to rely heavily on McConnell and Andrew Nembhard to run the offense with their Finals hopes on the line.
