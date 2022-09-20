Skip to main content
Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

Kyle Colsey/IG

Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

Colsey, the No. 4 overall lacrosse recruit in the class of 2024, committed to UVA on Monday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The month of September has been very kind to Lars Tiffany and the Virginia men's lacrosse program. 

Kyle Colsey, a five-star attackman and the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night. 

"I am excited to announce my commitment to play lacrosse at the University of Virginia!" Colsey said in an Instagram post. "Coach Tiffany, Coach Kirwan, Coach Turner and Coach Grecco, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for the University of Virginia!"

Kyle Colsey is the younger brother of Ryan Colsey, a first year at UVA who is set to begin his freshman season with the Cavaliers this spring. A highly-rated recruit in his own right, Ryan Colsey earned USILA All-American honors in 2022 and led Ridgefield to a Connecticut state championship in 2021. 

Kyle Colsey was a freshman on that title-winning Ridgefield team and has developed into a superstar through the first two seasons of his high school career. The lefty attackman had 61 goals and 40 assists as a freshman in 2021 and then followed that up with another impressive showing in his sophomore campaign last spring, tallying 56 goals and 39 assists. 

Colsey's recruiting stock continued to soar this summer, especially after a standout performance in July at Maverick Showtime, a five-game event in New Jersey featuring the top prospects in the class of 2024. In the all-star game on the final day of the event, Colsey tallied six goals and was named the MVP.

READ MORE: Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

Of course, Colsey's undeniable offensive talent drew the attention of several top college lacrosse programs, including Maryland and North Carolina. There was also some potential for Syracuse to be involved, as Kyle Colsey is the son of Syracuse lacrosse legend Roy Colsey, a four-time All-American in his time playing for the Orange in the 1990s. 

In the end, it was Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers who earned the commitment of Kyle Colsey, who will join his brother Ryan in Charlottesville in 2024. 

"The opportunity to play alongside my brother Ryan was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t pass up," Colsey said. 

With Colsey's commitment, Virginia has now landed the No. 1 and No. 4 overall recruits in the class of 2024, as Colsey joins Ryan Duenkel, the top recruit in the class who committed to UVA on September 4th

Also on Monday night, Virginia picked up a commitment from a third five-star attackman, as Sean Browne, the No. 17 overall recruit in the class of 2024, committed to UVA. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, the Cavaliers have three four-star commits in their 2024 recruiting class so far: defensemen Tommy Snyder and Luke Jamin and goalkeeper Troy Capstraw. 

Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers have been on fire on the recruiting trail in the past few weeks and it started with landing No. 1-ranked recruits on back-to-back days in early September. One day after Ryan Duenkel committed to UVA, McCabe Millon, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, decommitted from Duke and announced his commitment to Virginia

Headlined by the five-star Millon, UVA's 2023 recruiting class includes five four-star recruits. It's still early, but Virginia's recruiting class of 2024 looks to be even better.

Lars Tiffany has already won two national championships at UVA, but he is evidently still hungry for more. With the talent he and his coaching staff are bringing to Charlottesville, the Cavaliers will have the pieces to contend for those titles for years to come. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has announced a date for his college decision.
Basketball

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson celebrates after converting a first down against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell walks off the field after making the game-winning field goal against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Kicker Brendan Farrell Named ACC Specialist of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball under pressure from Duke Blue Devils defensive end Michael Reese (59) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against East Carolina.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

By Kathleen Boyce
Former UVA men's lacrosse star Ryan Conrad leads the Waterdogs to the 2022 PLL Championship.
Lacrosse

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after defeating JMU.
All Sports

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

By Matt Newton