Ranking the rest of Virginia's schedule in terms of difficulty
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Virginia has fallen to 3-2 after a complete implosion at Florida State. The Cavaliers are on the doorstep of being eliminated from ACC title contention. They will almost certainly need to win out and get some help if they are to earn a trip to Charlotte, N.C. for the conference title game.
The road ahead is not easy. There could be several potential losses. Here are the rest of Virginia's opponents ranked by how difficult of a task they are for the Cavaliers.
7: Syracuse
The Orange have been one of the ACC's worst teams to start the 2026 season. Virginia is favored to win Saturday by 8.5 points and should most likely exceed that number. If the Cavaliers lose, however, all alarm bells should be blasting.
6: California
Under rising quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the Golden Bears were primed to ascend. Instead, they have fallen to 2-3 — recently losing to UNLV. Cal's season is on life support.
5: North Carolina
At 2-2, it might seem like the Tar Heels are a below average team — but that's not true. North Carolina was just a few plays away from upsetting No. 3 Notre Dame and also conquering Clemson. The Tar Heels have a stacked defense and have been surprisingly productive on offense. They should not be overlooked.
4: Duke
The Blue Devils picked up right where they left off, despite losing most key starters from last season. Duke is firmly in the ACC's second-best tier — a primetime Friday night showdown at Scott Stadium will be a great challenge.
3: At Wake Forest
This is a great surprise. Wake Forest has been dominant to start the season, upsetting ranked Louisville on the road and giving Miami a genuine scare. The Demon Deacons should not be overlooked. Virginia has been in some very close battles with them over the past few years. This season should be no different.
2: At No. 24 SMU
At the start of the season, this was easily the most difficult game on Virginia's schedule. That is no longer the case. SMU has limped by against a few teams — producing just one double-digit win in its first five games.
1: At Virginia Tech
Yes, the Hokies lost a battle of unproven teams. They shouldn't have. Virginia Tech outgained Pitt and was just one or two plays away from winning. Lane Stadium has been raucous all season and it will be the toughest environment Virginia plays in this season.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock