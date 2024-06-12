Report: Virginia Basketball to Visit Florida in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge
A big piece of the non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball season has been revealed, as UVA will reportedly visit Florida as part of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, as reported by Jon Rothstein on Wednesday afternoon. Per the report, the Cavaliers will visit the Gators on Wednesday, December 4th.
This will be the second year in a row that Virginia and Florida square off in non-conference play. The Cavaliers and Gators met in a neutral site game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte in 2023, with UVA prevailing in a 73-70 thriller in the second game of the season. Now, these two teams will meet again, this time at Exactech Arena in Gainesville on December 4th, 2024.
Virginia and Florida have split the four all-time meetings between the two programs. UVA defeated Florida 62-56 in the 1992 NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden, but suffered a pair of lopsided losses to the Gators in the 2012 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments before evening the series at 2-2 by beating Florida in Charlotte last season.
In the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in 2024, Virginia defeated Texas A&M 59-47 in Charlottesville. The first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie.
With Virginia drawing Florida in the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge, we now have information on eight of UVA's non-conference games for the 2024-2025 season.
As previously announced, Virginia will compete in the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in November during the week of Thanksgiving. UVA will be joined by Baylor, Tennessee, and St. John's in the four-team tournament, which will be held at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau.
Virginia will face Villanova in a neutral-site game on Friday, November 15th at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The game will be played as part of a double-header for the Hall of Fame Series Baltimore with Penn State taking on Virginia Tech in the other game.
UVA will host Memphis on December 18th in the return game of a home-and-home series. The Tigers defeated the Cavaliers 77-54 in Memphis last season.
Virginia also reportedly has home games scheduled against Campbell (Nov. 6), Coppin State (Nov. 11), and American (Dec. 22).
See Virginia's updated non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season below:
Nov. 6: vs. Campbell
Nov. 11: vs. Coppin State
Nov. 15: vs. Villanova (Baltimore)
Nov. 21: vs. St. John's/Baylor/Tennessee (Bahamas)
Nov. 22: vs. St. John's/Baylor Tennessee (Bahamas)
Dec. 4: at Florida
Dec. 18: vs. Memphis
Dec. 22: vs. American