Virginia has beaten Virginia Tech just three times this century. It is a rivalry that has been so lopsided that it can be difficult to call it a true rivalry — that is, until the Cavaliers picked up a 27-7 win in Charlottesville, Va. last season.

That victory over the Hokies gave Virginia its 10th win of the 2025 campaign. It officially punched the Cavaliers' ticket to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game. It was one of the most memorable wins in recent program history.

On a chilly night, Virginia Tech ran seven plays to start its outing. Then this game felt like it was over.

Virginia Cavaliers J'Mari Taylor, Cam Ross and Kam Courtney warm up against the Virginia Tech Hokies. | Photo by Xander Tilock.

Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones tried to find a receiver, but Fisher Camac tipped the ball up and Maddox Marcellus intercepted it. Scott Stadium shook. After that play, Chandler Morris led Virginia to a touchdown drive in just over three minutes of game time.

Virginia Tech had a chance to respond — but it did not. John Love missed a 45-yard field goal, and the Hokies only reached Cavaliers territory once on its final nine drives. Virginia Tech went three-and-out on eight of its final nine drives. If not for a long touchdown, the Hokies would have been on the receiving end of the rivalry's first shutout since 2017.

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By evening's end, the Hokies had gone 2-14 on third downs while Virginia was 8-16. The Cavaliers were just 14 yards away from doubling Virginia Tech's total yardage. It was a beatdown, like what the Hokies had consistently been delivering to Virginia over the years.

Postgame, there wasn't a grand commotion. But after there was time for Virginia Tech to exit the field, Cavaliers players jogged over to the stands and The Hill, inviting fans onto the field. It wasn't quite a field rush, but rather a peaceful field stroll. The speed of the fans coming onto the field did not take away from the moment, though.

Players got to take pictures with their families. For many Cavaliers, this was their final game at Scott Stadium. It was a storybook ending to a storybook season (excluding two postseason epilogues).

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (L) celebrates with Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams (R) on the field after the Cavaliers' game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the stars from last year's Virginia win are gone. Morris, J'Mari Taylor, Sage Ennis and others are no longer in the college game. But some are still here. Camac and most of the offensive line (plus a few others) have felt the feeling of hoisting a trophy.

But that doesn't matter. The whole program is focused on one thing — keeping that silver cup.