Rewind: Virginia Thrashes Virginia Tech
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Virginia has beaten Virginia Tech just three times this century. It is a rivalry that has been so lopsided that it can be difficult to call it a true rivalry — that is, until the Cavaliers picked up a 27-7 win in Charlottesville, Va. last season.
That victory over the Hokies gave Virginia its 10th win of the 2025 campaign. It officially punched the Cavaliers' ticket to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game. It was one of the most memorable wins in recent program history.
On a chilly night, Virginia Tech ran seven plays to start its outing. Then this game felt like it was over.
Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones tried to find a receiver, but Fisher Camac tipped the ball up and Maddox Marcellus intercepted it. Scott Stadium shook. After that play, Chandler Morris led Virginia to a touchdown drive in just over three minutes of game time.
Virginia Tech had a chance to respond — but it did not. John Love missed a 45-yard field goal, and the Hokies only reached Cavaliers territory once on its final nine drives. Virginia Tech went three-and-out on eight of its final nine drives. If not for a long touchdown, the Hokies would have been on the receiving end of the rivalry's first shutout since 2017.
By evening's end, the Hokies had gone 2-14 on third downs while Virginia was 8-16. The Cavaliers were just 14 yards away from doubling Virginia Tech's total yardage. It was a beatdown, like what the Hokies had consistently been delivering to Virginia over the years.
Postgame, there wasn't a grand commotion. But after there was time for Virginia Tech to exit the field, Cavaliers players jogged over to the stands and The Hill, inviting fans onto the field. It wasn't quite a field rush, but rather a peaceful field stroll. The speed of the fans coming onto the field did not take away from the moment, though.
Players got to take pictures with their families. For many Cavaliers, this was their final game at Scott Stadium. It was a storybook ending to a storybook season (excluding two postseason epilogues).
Many of the stars from last year's Virginia win are gone. Morris, J'Mari Taylor, Sage Ennis and others are no longer in the college game. But some are still here. Camac and most of the offensive line (plus a few others) have felt the feeling of hoisting a trophy.
But that doesn't matter. The whole program is focused on one thing — keeping that silver cup.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock