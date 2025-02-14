Truitt Sunderland: Virginia Lacrosse's Next Offensive Weapon
Truitt Sunderland arrived in Charlottesville with high expectations as the No. 2 incoming freshman in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse. Unfortunately for Sunderland, the depth chart at the University of Virginia is one of the most competitive, with all-Americans Connor Shellenberger, Xander Dickson, and Payton Cormier earning the starts on attack his first year.
Despite the star power, Sunderland seized his moments, filling in for an injured Shellenberger against North Carolina, where he notched a goal and assist in his only start of the year. In his freshman season, he finished with nine goals and eight assists.
His sophomore year, the departure of Xander Dickson was quickly filled by incoming freshman McCabe Millon, leaving Sunderland once again fourth on the depth chart for attack. Still, utilizing his minutes, Sunderland recorded three goals and two assists, often coming out of the box as a midfielder, which can be difficult for attackmen.
Then, in April, Sunderland broke his foot, sidelining him for the rest of the year, but with the departures of Shellenberger and Cormier, Sunderland's time to shine was coming.
In the fall, Sunderland earned the start in Virginia's scrimmage in the Bob Kemp Classic against Georgetown before impressing in the two days of scrimmages leading up to the season this past January.
"We'd seen it in the two scrimmages earlier this season. I think he scored seven goals in one of the scrimmages and four or five [in the other]," said Lars Tiffany about Sunderland's performances in the preseason.
Then, on opening day against Colgate, Sunderland made his mark, burying Virginia's second goal of the season, igniting the crowd as his shot pierced the net, sending mist off the wet nylon.
His dominance continued as he finished with six goals and three assists, flying around from catching a full-field pass from Ben Wayer in transition while mossing his defender before finding Ryan Colsey for a score to a simple catch-and-shoot finish on the doorstep. Later in the game, on man-up, Sunderland face-dodged his defender and then dove to the crease, shoveling the ball in for a goal.
"So much fun… it was such a blast getting out here with everyone, and we made the most of it," said Sunderland after the 19-9 win over Colgate.
Sunderland also scooped up four groundballs, showing his ferocity as a riding attackman, channeling the energy of former Virginia attackmen such as Ian Laviano and Matt Moore. The 2025 Virginia attack unit composed of McCabe Millon, Ryan Colsey, and Sunderland finished with a combined three caused turnovers while also showing their team chemistry on Saturday as they combined for ten goals and seven assists.
"I just can't speak enough about how awesome those guys are. They make everyone on the field better," said Sunderland of his fellow linemates. "No one cares who's getting the points or the glory as long as the balls get in the back of the net."
"That guy, he flies around looking for space," said Tiffany about Sunderland after Virginia's win over Colgate. "We recruited him more as a dodger, but recognizing he's a heck of a finisher, and so all of his teammates realize, if you want to get an assist, look for number three."
With an entire season ahead, Sunderland will look to continue to serve as one of Virginia's most reliable offensive players moving forward as the Hoos look to get back to Championship Weekend for the fifth time in six years.
The Hoos return to action at home on Saturday at 11:30 AM against Richmond.
