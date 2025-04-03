Ryan Odom Adds Matt Henry, Bryce Crawford, and Darius Theus as Assistant Coaches
After Griff Aldrich was announced as associate head coach on April 1st, the Cavaliers announced three more additions to Ryan Odom's coaching staff: Matt Henry, Bryce Crawford, and Darius Theus, per a press release by UVa Athletics.
All three coaches were on Odom's staff at VCU as they helped the Rams to a 52-21 record over the last two seasons, which included a 2025 NCAA tournament appearance and an Atlantic-10 tournament victory and A-10 regular season title the same year.
Henry and Crawford have served on Odom's staff for a while, coaching with Odom at Utah State for the two seasons in Logan, Utah, as they helped the Aggies to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2023.
Before that, Henry and Crawford coached with Odom during the UMBC Retrievers' legendary upset over Virginia in the NCAA tournament, with the two spending three and five years, respectively, on staff in Baltimore.
Starting with Matt Henry, before joining Ryan Odom, he coached at St. Peter's as an assistant coach for five seasons, which included a 2017 CollegeInsider.com CIT title.
"Matt [Henry] is a high-character coach who brings invaluable experience to our staff," Odom said. "He is a relentless worker with a strong basketball mind."
Moving to Bryce Crawford, his ties with Odom stretch all the way back to Lenoir-Rhyne, where he helped the Bears to the NCAA Division II Regional Finals for the first time in school history. Before that, Crawford served as a student manager for the Ohio State men's basketball team.
Lastly, Darius Theus arrives in Charlottesville as a newer member of Odom's staff. Theus joined Odom's coaching staff at VCU, serving as an assistant coach for both seasons while having ties to the program as he was a member of the Rams 2011 Final Four run. Beyond his time at VCU, Theus coached at Siena as an assistant and was the Director of Player Development at Texas during the 2017-18 season.
"Darius is a gifted coach with Final Four experience as a player," Ryan Odom said. "He is elite at developing players and helping them grow their skills and character."
With four assistant coaches now on the roster, one spot remains, although it is possible to have two additional assistant coaches who are not allowed to recruit, a role Kyle Guy served in for the Hoos this past season.
Either way, with only one returning scholared player currently on the roster in Elijah Gertrude, Ryan Odom and his staff will work on building the 2025-26 Virginia men's basketball team.
