Virginia Makes Top Six for Milwaukee Transfer Forward Jamichael Stillwell

NEWS: Milwaukee transfer 6’8” F Jamichael Stillwell is planning to take three visits, per source:



Memphis

Oklahoma

UCF



Stillwell got after it on the glass last season, finishing as a top 10 rebounder in the country (10.7 RPG). Adds much needed size and toughness to the…