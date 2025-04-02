Virginia Makes Top Six for Milwaukee Transfer Forward Jamichael Stillwell
Virginia is in the mix for another target in the transfer portal. Milwaukee transfer forward Jamichael Stillwell, one of the top rebounders in the country and recipient of the Horizon League's Newcomer of the Year award, has trimmed his list to six schools and Virginia made the cut along with Oklahoma, West Virginia, Central Florida, Memphis, and Xavier, according to a report from College Basketball Content on X on Tuesday (April 1st).
A 6'8", 225-pound forward from Atlanta, Georgia, Stillwell spent the first two seasons of his career playing community college basketball, first at Miami-Dade, where he averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a freshman, and then at Butler Country CC in El Dorado, Kansas, where he averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the 2023-2024 season. Stillwell then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The upgrade to Division I wasn't a problem at all for Stillwell, who started 29 of 31 games for the Panthers this year and averaged a double-double for the season. In 28.0 minutes per game, Stillwell averaged 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and, 1.3 steals per game. He finished the season ranked eighth in the entire country in rebounds per game, 13th in defensive rebounds per game (6.77), and fifth in offensive rebounds per game (3.97). At the end of the year, Stillwell was named to the All-Horizon League First Team and was the recipient of the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year Award.
Stillwell's shooting could use some work, as he shot 28.6% from beyond the arc and 56.2% at the charity stripe. But there's no questioning his motor and effort in the paint, as he recorded 16 double-doubles this season, or on defense, as he posted 40 steals and 12 blocks for the season. He scored 20+ points three times this season, including a monster 24-point, 19-rebound double-double in a win at Green Bay and a season-high 26 points against Robert Morris.
According to Hitmen Hoops on X, Stillwell is planning to take visits to Memphis, Oklahoma, and UCF, but with Virginia's inclusion in his top six, Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers could still get themselves on Stillwell's visit schedule for the spring.
Reports have indicated that Stillwell has one year of eligibility remaining, but with the NCAA's recent ruling extending an additional year of eligibility to graduating athletes who competed at non-NCAA schools (such as community colleges), there is a chance that the ripple effects of that one-time ruling could result in additional eligibility for players like Stillwell, who began their careers playing at community colleges.
So far, it has been confirmed that three transfer targets have taken visits to Virginia: VCU freshmen Brandon Jennings and Luke Bamgboye and Nevada forward Nick Davidson. We'll keep track of any other visits the Cavaliers get scheduled as Ryan Odom builds his roster for his first season at Virginia.
Keep track of all of the players Virginia has contacted in the transfer portal here: Virginia Basketball: Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Stay up to date on all the latest Virginia basketball transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current roster and UVA's effort to pursue players in the portal, here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates