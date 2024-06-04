Schedule Announced for Virginia's Super Regional Series vs. Kansas State
The schedule has been announced for this weekend's best-of-three series between No. 12 Virginia baseball (44-15) and Kansas State (35-24) in the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park. See the full schedule below:
Charlottesville Super Regional: No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
Game 1: Friday at 7pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPNU)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday at 3pm (ESPNU)
Virginia is the only team outside of the top eight national seeds to be hosting a Super Regional this weekend. It was a fortunate turn of events for the Cavaliers, as No. 5 overall seed Arkansas was the only top eight seed to be eliminated from its home regional. Instead, Kansas State emerged victorious from the Fayetteville Regional, setting up the first-ever meeting between the Cavaliers and Wildcats.
Kansas State defeated Louisiana Tech 19-4 in a game that was suspended on Friday night and finished on Saturday, dethroned Arkansas in a 7-6 thriller in the winner's bracket game on Saturday night, and then defeated Southeast Missouri in the regional final on Sunday.
See the matchups and schedule for the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.
Virginia, meanwhile, is back in the Super Regionals after defeating Penn 4-2 on Friday, walking off Mississippi State 5-4 on Saturday night, and then pulling away late for another 9-2 victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday night to clinch the regional title.
Virginia is making its second-consecutive Super Regional appearance and ninth in program history. UVA has won its last four Super Regional series and will look to do so again to advance to the College World Series for the third time in the last four years and seventh time in program history.