Cavaliers Now

Schedule Announced for Virginia's Super Regional Series vs. Kansas State

Matt Newton

A view from the outfield during the Virginia baseball NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State at Disharoon Park.
A view from the outfield during the Virginia baseball NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State at Disharoon Park. / Virginia Athletics

The schedule has been announced for this weekend's best-of-three series between No. 12 Virginia baseball (44-15) and Kansas State (35-24) in the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park. See the full schedule below:

Charlottesville Super Regional: No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
Game 1: Friday at 7pm (ESPNU)
Game 2: Saturday at 3pm (ESPNU)
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday at 3pm (ESPNU)

Virginia is the only team outside of the top eight national seeds to be hosting a Super Regional this weekend. It was a fortunate turn of events for the Cavaliers, as No. 5 overall seed Arkansas was the only top eight seed to be eliminated from its home regional. Instead, Kansas State emerged victorious from the Fayetteville Regional, setting up the first-ever meeting between the Cavaliers and Wildcats.

Kansas State defeated Louisiana Tech 19-4 in a game that was suspended on Friday night and finished on Saturday, dethroned Arkansas in a 7-6 thriller in the winner's bracket game on Saturday night, and then defeated Southeast Missouri in the regional final on Sunday.

See the matchups and schedule for the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

Virginia, meanwhile, is back in the Super Regionals after defeating Penn 4-2 on Friday, walking off Mississippi State 5-4 on Saturday night, and then pulling away late for another 9-2 victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday night to clinch the regional title.

Virginia is making its second-consecutive Super Regional appearance and ninth in program history. UVA has won its last four Super Regional series and will look to do so again to advance to the College World Series for the third time in the last four years and seventh time in program history.

Published |Modified
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 