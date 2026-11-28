Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. has been a haunted house for Virginia football. It hasn't won there this century. That statistic has been floated all too often, and yet, not often enough. It is a truly ugly situation.

The Cavaliers aim to make it a little more palatable.

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 24

While both teams come into this game 6-5, this is a pretty big one for both programs. Virginia is looking to win back-to-back games in this rivalry for the first time this century, while the Hokies are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak to end the season. Which Virginia Tech team will show up? The one that nearly took down Miami or the one that was blown out by Stanford and SMU?

Virginia has turned things around somewhat in the last two weeks, and I have more trust in Tony Elliott and his crew to go on the road and earn a win against James Franklin in his first taste of the rivalry.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 24, Virginia Tech 21

Numbers do not lie, but they often omit some parts of the truth. That is true of both these teams.

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At surface level, it is true that Virginia is on a two-game win streak while Virginia Tech has lost three games in a row. Two of the Hokies' losses were cause for a firing or three. However, the quality (and momentum) of recent opponents matters. The Cavaliers beat up on two reeling teams, while the Hokies actually played a very close game against top-10 Miami on the road.

Overall, it is hard to pick Virginia in this one, given that the Cavaliers still haven't won a single game away from Scott Stadium this year. But then again, this is a big game. Coach James Franklin has been blasted on social media for constantly losing the big games. While often said in jest, the critique is real. His teams are known for crumbling at the eleventh hour more often than not.

Hokies defensive coordinator Brent Pry (formerly the Hokies' head coach) saw his defense get outmatched by Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings last season. If Kitchings calls a strong game like he did against North Carolina, the Cavaliers have a real chance. This really is a close matchup on paper. Closer than either team would like.

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 20, Virginia Tech 27

Momentum favors the Cavaliers, who have won their last two games, while the Hokies have lost three straight. Ugly history, however, is staring them in the face,

Virginia has lost its last 12 trips to Blacksburg by an average of more than 15 points. And the Cavaliers have yet to win away from Charlottesville this season.

Those numbers won't decide Saturday's outcome, but Virginia has struggled to contain versatile offenses like the Hokies'. And Lane Stadium can be a hostile environment that could force Beau Pribula into a rare mistake.

It should come down to the wire, but the Hokies expect to win, especially at home. The Cavaliers are still trying to figure out how to win on the road.