Three key matchups that will determine Virginia's contest against Delaware

On paper, Virginia seems to have enough advantages to take care of business against Delaware Saturday in the first-ever football meeting between the schools.

The Cavaliers (2-1) have more depth and experience. They're playing at home, and have the motivation not only of bouncing back from a disappointing loss to West Virginia, but to honor three slain former players on UVA Strong Day. That's why they're 19.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Still, upsets are always possible, and the Blue Hens are capable, even as a second-year FBS program. Here are three matchups that could determine Saturday's outcome.

Delaware's receivers vs. Virginia's cornerbacks

If Delaware quarterback NIck MInicucci had just one go-to receiver, the Cavaliers could focus their defense specifically on him, with constant safety help. But the Blue Hens have a couple of dangerous target.

Junior Sean Wilson is coming off his best career game, when he caught nine passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina. That performance earned him Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors.

On the other side is Da'Wain Lofton, a sixth-year veteran who started his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Oklahoma State and then Delaware. He had a big game against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, with four catches for 142 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

They'll present a challenge for Virginia corners Omillo Agard and Jacobie Henderson, who struggled at times against WVU. Look for defensive coordinator John Rudzkinski to give them as much help as possible with safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter. Keeping them in check is Virginia's top defensive priority.

Virginia's offensive line vs. Delaware's defensive front

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is a fan of establishing the ground game early, but the Blue Hens have been stingy in their run defense. They're allowing opponents an average of just 2.9 yards per carry and 94.3 yards per game.

Defensive tackle Dominick Brogna (300 pounds) and Trace Scott III (275) have clogged up the middle effectively so far. Center Drake Metcalf and guards Makilan Thomas and Noah Josey will need to dislodge them to give quarterback Beau Pribula and a five-man rotation of running backs holes to navigate.

If a knee injury prevents Josey from playing, Cole Surber would be the next man up.

Delaware C Steven Demboski vs. Virginia NT Anthony Britton

Demboski (6-4, 305), a fifth-year senior, is one of the nation's best centers. He has not allowed a sack in 16 career starts, according to Pro Football Focus, and is on the watch lists for the Outland, Rimington and Lombardi Trophies.

Britton has been an unsung hero on Virginia's defense and needs to play Demboski at least to a draw to allow his fellow linemen to presure Minicucci and force him out of his passing rhythm.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.