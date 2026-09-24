Three offensive players to watch for Virginia against Delaware

After averaging 47 points per game to start the season, Virginia's offense dipped to 27 points against West Virginia.

There were some highlight performances, but overall, the Cavaliers offense produced a pedestrian outing — and they are aiming for a major bounceback Saturday against Delaware. Here are three players to watch against the Blue Hens:

RB Xavier Brown

The elder statesman of the running back room has been Virginia's most productive runner. Of the Cavaliers with at least 20 carries so far, he leads in touchdowns and yards per carry. Brown also leads all Virginia running backs with six receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

In every game thus far, Brown has had at least one big play. He has made the most of semi-limited touches in a very crowded group of running backs — but Tony Elliott did say if a runner broke out as the top option, he could begin to see increased carries. That is what happened last year with J'Mari Taylor, according to Elliott.

Now the question is if Brown can keep his streak rolling against Delaware — and potentially usurp Jekail Middlebrook for the lion's share of carries.

WR Rico Flores Jr.

Virginia's presumed No. 1 receiver made his season debut against West Virginia. He had one catch for 26 yards, which came for a clutch conversion on fourth down. One catch does not constitute a grand entrance, however. Elliott said Flores was still working his way to being 100% healthy.

A few days have passed since the Mountaineers game. Perhaps Flores will be healthier and get more involved Saturday night. Even if the Cavaliers build a big lead, it would be beneficial to get a big load of targets for one of the team's top receivers — perhaps in the world of go routes or trick plays.

QB Beau Pribula

Pribula had a rough game against West Virginia, but it was not his fault. His receivers dropped three passes (and lost some contested catches), and his offensive line was overloaded by pressure. Pribula performed admirably in the face of great difficulty.

He did throw for a season-best 197 yards, but his completion percentage dipped by 20% after he attempted eight more passes than his first two games combined.

This week, he might face an easier task against the Blue Hens. Virginia's entire operation would improve from an efficient, explosive outing by the signal-caller.