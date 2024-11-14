Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Notre Dame on Paper
Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) will look to earn another road ranked victory in week 12 as UVA heads to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1). As the Cavaliers and Fighting Irish prepare to clash on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Notre Dame.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia vs. Notre Dame.
Virginia
Stat Comparison
Notre Dame
5-4 (3-3 ACC)
Record
8-1
26.0
Scoring Offense
38.3
398.2
Total Offense
412.1
143.8
Rushing Offense
214.8
3.9
Yards Per Rush
6.0
254.4
Passing Offense
197.3
63.6%
Completion %
63.9%
48/135 (36%)
3rd Down Conv.
42/102 (41%)
10/19 (53%)
4th Down Conv.
13/17 (76%)
29/36 (81%)
Red Zone Scores
30/33 (91%)
14/36 (39%)
Red Zone TDs
26/33 (79%)
12
Turnovers
8
11
Forced Turnovers
20
26.7
Scoring Defense
11.1
395.8
Total Defense
274.6
132.9
Rushing Defense
126.0
262.9
Passing Defense
148.6
49/127 (39%)
3rd Down Defense
35/124 (28%)
12/20 (60%)
4th Down Defense
9/25 (36%)
15-70
Sacks by-yards
26-192
30:21
Time of Possession
30:20
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 172/272 (63.2%), 1,948 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 259 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
ND Riley Leonard: 145/225 (64.4%), 1,575 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 608 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 45 receptions, 665 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 14.8 yards per catch
ND Beaux Collins: 29 receptions, 374 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 12.9 yards per catch
Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 100 carries, 442 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry
ND Jeremiyah Love: 98 carries, 583 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry
Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 69 total tackles, 47 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 quarterback hurry
ND Jack Kiser: 49 total tackles, 30 solo stops, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Some more notable statistics on Notre Dame:
- Notre Dame is ranked third in all of college football in turnover margin, forcing 20 turnovers while committing only eight turnovers. Fueling that stat are Notre Dame's 12 interceptions as a team, 15th-most in the country.
- The Fighting Irish have the nation's third-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 11.1 points per game to their opponents. Only Ohio State and Army have better scoring defenses statistically this season. The Irish have allowed only 11 touchdowns this season, second-fewest in the country.
- Notre Dame is ranked fourth in the nation in third down defense, allowing opponents to move the chains on only 28.2% of third down attempts.
- The Fighting Irish have racked up 26 sacks as a team this season, tied for 18th-most in the FBS.
- Notre Dame is ranked 24th in the country in red zone offense, scoring on nearly 91% of its trips to the red zone and scoring touchdowns on 26 of 33 red zone trips so far this season.
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring their opponents 107-23 in the second quarter and 82-14 in the third quarter this season.
- Notre Dame is ranked 12th in the country in rushing offense, averaging 214.8 yards per game. The Irish have scored 30 rushing touchdowns this season, sixth-most in the FBS.
