Takeaways From Virginia Lacrosse's Loss to No. 1 Maryland
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia (3-4) lost 12-6 to No. 1 Maryland (7-0) in a game not indicative of the final score line as the Cavaliers trailed 7-6 until the 10:31 mark in the fourth quarter. Here are our five takeaways from the game:
For a game thread: Virginia vs. No. 1 Maryland Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse
Logan McNaney Proves to Be the Difference
Logan McNaney showed up on Saturday, saving Virginia's first six shots, which included multiple saves on the doorstep to allow Maryland to race out to a 5-0 lead to start the game despite the Cavs producing multiple good-looking and well-placed shots. McNaney quieted down in the second quarter before catching fire in the third quarter again, denying Virginia any chance of tying the game.
McNaney finished with 13 saves and a 68.4 save percentage, a key reason for the Terrapins steady lead they maintained throughout the game. Virginia, specifically their midfielders, had good looks with their hands free but could not crack the code against the best goaltender in the country.
On the other end, Matthew Nunes finished with seven saves and 12 goals allowed for a 36.8 save percentage, although, with Maryland's offense always patiently queuing the "perfect shot," some of the goals allowed were certainly not on him. Outside the net, Nunes anchored the Virginia clear that finished a perfect 21/21 while having three groundballs and one caused turnover. Despite the performance, he was unable to keep pace with McNaney who made multiple Tewaaraton level stops.
The Virginia Defense is Elite
After Maryland raced out to a 5-0 lead, sucking the life out of Klöckner Stadium and potentially spelling a long day for the Cavaliers, Coach Lars Tiffany called timeout to make a few defensive matchup adjustments.
Out of the timeout, Virginia only allowed five shots over the next 21 minutes and zero goals allowed as the Cavs defense clamped down, establishing themselves as an elite unit.
Ben Wayer led the charge, detwigging multiple Terrapins en route to a two-caused turnover and six groundball performances. Short-sticks Noah Chizmar and Will Erdmann also proved fortuitous to Virginia's defensive success by winning their matchups. Chizmar finished with two caused turnovers and six groundballs, while Erdmann had one groundball and a pivotal goal midway through the second quarter that electrified the fans at Klöckner. Down low, John Schroter, George Fulton, and Griffin Kology combined for four caused turnovers as the Maryland attack unit was silent for much of the game.
Until things got out of hand in the fourth quarter with Maryland scoring on a two-man advantage before Sean Creter scored off the faceoff forcing the Virginia defense to press out, the Cavs defense proved to be a bright spot.
McCabe Millon and the Virginia Offense Struggles to Produce
Although Virginia faced one of the top defenses in Maryland today, the Cavaliers six-goal offensive tally still needs to be looked at. Will Erdmann scored in transition, leaving Virginia's settled offense to score only five goals. McCabe Millon struggled on Saturday, finishing with one assist while going 0/7 on shooting and having two turnovers on poor passes. Overall, the Virginia attack line of Millon, Truitt Sunderland, and Ryan Colsey finished with two goals and one assist, a stat line that won't win big games. The Virginia offense looked good with its midfield as Griffin Schutz, Johnny Hackett, and Will Inderlied all had success dodging down the middle of the field, but not enough shots could get past McNaney.
The Cavs outshot Maryland 36-30 and need to improve their shooting.
The Cavaliers Can Play with Anyone But Need to Play More Consistent
"All 50 guys over here believed we were going to win that game," said Noah Chizmar.
The Hoos had their chances to snatch victory, trailing by one goal once for much of the second quarter and at the start of the fourth, but were unable to find the tying goal they so desperately craved. Virginia dominated the groundball battle, winning it 32 to 22 while only turning the ball over nine times compared to Maryland's 20. This game was there for the taking, but a tough stretch in the fourth and a struggle to score past McNaney proved to be the difference in defeating the number one team in the country.
Despite the loss, Virginia proved with its defense that they could beat anyone on any given day if they play the way they did during specific stretches in that game. The key moving forward will be consistency on the offensive end, finding ways to sustain the momentum that lights up the Klöckner crowd while the UVa defense continues to play the way it has these last two games.
Moving forward, the Cavaliers will need to start winning games like this if they want to make the tournament as they currently sit at 3-4, but to their advantage, they have four ACC games right around the corner, leaving plenty of room for a strong resume to be composed.
For now, Virginia turns its attention to hosting Albany on Tuesday at 4 pm at Klöckner Stadium.