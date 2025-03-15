Virginia vs. No. 1 Maryland Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse
No. 18 Virginia (3-3) hosts No. 1 Maryland (6-0) at Klöckner Stadium, adding a new chapter to the storied rivalry. Opening faceoff is set for 4pm with the game available to watch on ACC Network. See full play-by-play and live analysis of the game in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent events at the top.
As we await opening faceoff check out our preview: UVA Lacrosse: Five Keys to a Virginia Victory Against No. 1 Maryland
For a recap of Virginia's win over Towson last Saturday: Texas Natives Lead the Way for UVA Lacrosse in Win Over Towson in Houston
Virginia vs. Maryland Pregame Notes
- Maryland leads the all-time series with Virginia, which began in 1926, 51-47
- Last time these two teams faced, Maryland had the upper hand with a 12-6 win last year during the semifinals of Championship Weekend
- On Saturday, Virginia will face Maryland for the 99th all-time meeting, which will tie with Johns Hopkins (99) for the most head-to-head matchups in UVA history.
- The last time the two teams met at Klöckner Stadium, in 2023, Maryland’s Daniel Kelly scored the game-winning goal with 2:19 left in overtime to seal a 14-13 win over then-No. 1 Virginia
