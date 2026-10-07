Ten Things to Know Ahead of Virginia's Week Six Matchup vs Syracuse

Virginia and Syracuse meet for a rare matchup for the first time in four years. The ACC foes seldom cross paths, but Saturday, the stakes are high as both teams are in desperate need of a conference win.

Here are 10 important notes for the Cavaliers-Orange primetime duel.

Virginia has one of the nation's best pass defenses

The Cavaliers have had some defensive woes in the run game, but their passing defense is elite. Virginia's defense ranks sixth nationally in passing yards per game (140.8), which is good for first in the ACC. The defense has corralled seven interceptions, which is sixth nationally (tied for first in the ACC).

Scott Stadium becoming a difficult venue for opponents

Since 2025, Virginia has gone 9-1 at home. The lone loss was a one-possession game against Wake Forest, when the Cavaliers lost starting quarterback to injury early in the game. In that timeframe, only one opponent has scored more than 20 points at Scott Stadium (No. 8 Florida State).

Saturday night soiree (again)

Since the start of the 2025 season, 12 of Virginia's 19 games have been played at night. This will be the ninth night game at Scott Stadium in that timeframe. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 in home night games.

ACC gauntlet

October is the only month of the season in which Virginia has a game every weekend. The Cavaliers do not have a bye until the first week of November. The October slate features Syracuse (Saturday), at No. 24 SMU (Oct. 17), Duke (Oct. 23) and at Wake Forest (Oct. 31). Virginia is 1-1 in ACC play, tied with several other teams in a very crowded race to the conference championship game.

Winning the turnover margin

Virginia's offense has coughed up just turnovers this season. Only three teams in the country have surrendered fewer. Syracuse, meanwhile, has thrown seven interceptions in its four games.

Herman Moore is heading to the Hall of Fame

Legendary Cavaliers receiver Herman Moore is being inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. He is the sixth Virginia player to receive this honor. Saturday, Virginia will congratulate him after the first quarter.

Major difference in experience

Syracuse has started 12 underclassmen this season and 47 underclassmen have appeared in a game. Virginia has only started one underclassman and has seen fewer than 25 appear this season. Perhaps that stark difference in veteran depth will aid the Cavaliers, especially against a team that is 0-2 in ACC play and has benched their starting quarterback.

Solomon Beebe slated to make his Virginia debut

Solomon Beebe, a tansfer running back/kick returner, has not appeared in the Cavaliers' first five games. The program suspended him following an arrest. He was officially reinstated prior to the Florida State game but he did not see the field. Beebe could find action on special teams Saturday.

A potential star will be playing

The Orange have only signed three five-star recruits in program history. One of them is freshman receiver Calvin Russell III, who made his college debut last week. At 6-foot-5, Russell is a dynamic field-stretcher who could see increased targets as he continues to get healthy.

Familiarity and unfamiliarity

Virginia and Syracuse have not played each other since 2022, and have not played in Charlottesville since 2015. However, there are 20 duos (or trios) of Cavaliers and Orange who played together either in high school or a previous college.