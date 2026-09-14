The biggest decision Tony Elliott got right against Norfolk State

On paper, Friday’s game between Virginia and Norfolk State was a typical blowout. The Cavaliers have superior talent and simply bulldozed their way past an FCS team. But within said blowout, there exists deeper narratives and developments.

Virginia’s coaches were constantly observing their backups Friday, and experimenting. One of those developments was particularly interesting.

Perhaps the best choice by Elliott (and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings) was to get Xay Davis more involved. The second-year running back from Richmond has steadily seen his opportunities increase — and he has maximized them.

Davis saw just a handful of carries in a few games as a first-year last season, but he had double-digit carries in Virginia’s win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. In the week zero game gainst NC State, he was used in short-yardage situations and he scored his first career touchdown.

Then things changed in the Spartans game.

Against Norfolk State, Davis led the team with 11 carries — good for 28.9% of the total distribution. He ran for a game-best 107 yards on a spectacular 9.7 yards per carry. In his time toting the football, it became clear that Davis excels at falling forward, breaking tackles and powering through bruising hits.

Davis gives Virginia another legitimate short-yardage runner along with Xavier Brown. The rest of the Cavaliers’ stable is different. Jekail Middlebrook is more of a receiving back, and Noah Vaughn a north-south runner who relies on finesse. Virginia thought that Peyton Lewis could be the power back, but so far, he has not gotten as involved as most assumed.

Even though Virginia was just playing an FCS team, Davis' 100-yard game was particularly encouraging. He was the first Cavaliers running back to eclipse the century mark this season. Perhaps Davis continues to see a notable role in ACC play, splitting time with Middlebrook and Brown as the top three running backs in Virginia’s by-committee approach.

But what if Davis can do more? Elliott mentioned that his committee approach could change if certain players separate from the pack. That was the case last season, when players split carries until J’Mari Taylor emerged as the top running back. Davis may not reach that level yet, but it is possible he becomes a pseudo-starter at some point this season.

Giving him 11 carries was a smart decision by Elliott and company. Maybe Davis continues to play a key role Saturday against West Virginia.