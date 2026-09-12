The good, the bad and the ugly from Virginia's blowout win over Norfolk State

There has been little for analysts to nitpick about No. 25 Virginia. The Cavaliers are 2-0 with a 93-11 point differential, thanks to two blowout wins over NC State and Norfolk State. Last night against the Spartans, Virginia checked a lot of boxes in terms of what was expected.

Here is the good, the bad and the (somewhat nonexistent) ugly from the Cavaliers’ win.

The good — a whole lot

Beau Pribula currently has the third-best passer rating in the country. He was surgical Friday, with more touchdowns than incompletions. Pribula did toss an interception, but was otherwise near-perfect. He did not run the ball all that often, which could benefit his long-term health this season.

The run game was stellar as well. Virginia ran for 237 yards — and conversely, held Norfolk State to just 22 rushing yards. Xay Davis and Noah Vaughn led the Cavaliers rushers this week, highlighting the elite depth present in their running back room.

Perhaps underappreciated in the grand scheme of this game, Virginia’s special teams made some key plays. With a tip of the cap to the defense, the Cavaliers special teams ensured Virginia’s offense started its drives at an average of their own 43-yard line. The Cavaliers were essentially at midfield to start their drives.

Daniel Sparks also landed a punt at the Spartans’ one-yard line, one of the best punts of the college football season thus far. Sparks’ punt landed near the endzone without another player downing the ball.

I mean this is just ridiculous from @Dsparks115 🤯



As perfect a punt as you’ll ever see 👏 pic.twitter.com/sCkkeHKc5i — Corner Media (@CornerMediaCo) September 12, 2026

Of course, more significant highlights include Will Bettridge setting the all-time Virginia scoring record, and multiple players recording their first career touchdown as Cavaliers.

The bad — a few minor miscues

Elliott wants a clean game from his team, especially given that the Cavaliers have the most experience in the country. A clean outing didn’t happen Friday, as Virginia was called for three penalties. There were also a few defensive mistakes that led to Norfolk State making a few plays downfield.

The Spartans converted a quartet of third down conversions, a figure that might be high given the talent and usual production from the Cavaliers defense.

The ugly...?

It is very difficult to find anything ugly about a 59-3 win. Virginia was not perfect, but it was not at all hindered by the interception, sack and extended early drive by the Spartans. The Cavaliers exceeded their expected margin of victory by multiple possessions. Virginia played a high-quality game.