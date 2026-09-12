For just the second time in his college career, second-year linebacker Justin Rowe appeared on the stat sheet. He recorded four tackles, including half of a tackle for loss. He also got his hands on the football.

In a game that was over long before Rowe got some snaps at linebacker, Rowe put the cherry on top of Virginia’s 59-3 victory over Norfolk State. He did so by returning an interception for a touchdown.

It was players like Rowe who took center stage Friday, making meaningful plays in a game that might not be described as meaningful to Virginia’s season. The Cavaliers didn’t care. They scored their most points in a single game since 2003 at Western Michigan.

In addition to Rowe’s pick six, a first career touchdown was scored by second-year receiver Isaiah Robinson and fourth-year tight end Hayden Robinson. Those plays were celebrated and commemorated enthusiastically. But that’s not all.

Third-year running back Peyton Lewis recorded his first touchdown as a Cavalier, as did fourth-year wideout Ty’Lyric Coleman. Second-year running back Xay Davis led the way with his first career 100-yard game.

Then there was a milestone that was even bigger, blended in with several career firsts — fifth-year kicker Will Bettridge became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Some firsts were truly just that — a first. Others were long-awaited returns, and longstanding records. It started early on.

On the first play of the game, Norfolk State completed a nine-yard pass, after which the tackle was partially made by fourth-year linebacker Kam Robinson. This was Robinson’s first game since he tore his ACL Nov. 15 at Duke. When he was announced as part of the starting lineup, a generous home ovation ensued.

On the second play from scrimmage, the Spartans were stopped thanks to an effort co-sponsored by second-year SPUR Corey Costner — also making his return after an injury-based absence.

There was also an unideal first — Norfolk State was genuinely driving down the field. NC State was unable to do that. The Spartans fought their way to Virginia’s 34-yard line, eating up four and a half minutes of game clock in the process. But they were soon stopped by a player who is continuing to impress. That would be fourth-year safety Brandyn Hillman.

Hillman, the Michigan transfer, recorded his second interception in as many games.

.@dmv_b3 IS A TURNOVER MACHINE!



In his second game as a Cavalier, he has two interceptions and a forced fumble.



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Buko9eV24x — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 11, 2026

Virginia’s offense capitalized soon after. Fifth-year quarterback Beau Pribula led a drive with great precision, completing all five of his passing attempts capped off with a five-yard touchdown to fifth-year receiver Jacquon Gibson.

The Cavaliers never relinquished that lead.

Three plays later, Hillman snatched yet another interception — squashing any hopes of a response by Norfolk State. Hillman’s interception led to another passing touchdown by Pribula, this time a 27-yard strike to third-year receiver Da’Shawn Martin.

The Spartans continued to struggle, going three-and-out before Pribula put the game on ice with a 30-yard touchdown to Gibson. Virginia led 21-0 just 12 minutes into the game. The Cavaliers did not drive the deficit all that deeper in the second quarter, however.

Of Virginia’s three drives in the second quarter, one ended with a punt and the second ended with an interception by Pribula. The Cavaliers signal-caller did end his outing on a high note, though — leading a touchdown drive that ended with Lewis’ score. Pribula’s evening ended at halftime.

Pribula completed 12 of his 14 passing attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns, plus the interception and two carries for -8 yards. The rest of the quarterbacking was split by fourth-year Eli Holstein in the third quarter and second-year Cole Geer in the fourth.

Each quarterback contributed to the lopsided score. But by the time the second half rolled around, the result had long been solidified. Dozens and dozens of backups got their time under the Friday lights at Scott Stadium, beating up on an FCS team.

The road ahead gets more difficult.

Virginia will test its 2-0 record Sept. 19 against West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C., in what is undoubtedly a must-win game for the Cavaliers' postseason resume. Virginia expects to have fourth-year receiver Rico Flores Jr. healthy and active for the first time in a Cavaliers uniform.

As of Friday, Virginia and Miami are the only teams in the ACC with a 2-0 record that includes a perfect mark in conference play thus far. The Cavaliers will aim to keep pace with the ACC's top teams throughout the 2026 season.