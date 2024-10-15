UVA Football Week 8 Injury Report: Trell Harris, Antonio Clary, Chris Tyree
After missing several starters due to injury in last week's loss to Louisville, Virginia looks to be getting at least a few of those key playmakers back this week for Saturday's big road game at No. 10 Clemson. UVA head coach Tony Elliott held his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon and provided some status updates on a few injured Cavaliers and their expected availability for the Clemson game.
Starting with the good news, Elliott was pleased to report that starting left tackle McKale Boley, starting slot receiver Chris Tyree, and sophomore receiver Suderian Harrison were each full participants in practice on Tuesday and are each expected to be "good to go" for Saturday's game at Clemson.
Boley missed the first four games of the season with a high ankle sprain before returning to his role as Virginia's starter at left tackle against Boston College and Louisville. He then went down with an injury in the Louisville game, came back in and then went down again. Elliott said that Boley's situation was more "precautionary" and he should be able to play against Clemson.
Chris Tyree has missed the last two games with a groin injury, resulting in true freshman Kam Courtney making his first two collegiate starts in the slot. Elliott says he expects Tyree to make his return against Clemson. Additionally, Suderian Harrison, who has been off of the depth chart since week 3 after beginning the season as Tyree's backup in the slot, is expected to make his return on Saturday after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.
Now for the bad news. Trell Harris is expected to be out at least another couple of weeks after he elected to have surgery to remove a minor bone fragment in his knee. The Kent State transfer had been trying to play through the injury, which was why Elliott reported him as "day-to-day" while he missed the last three games after starting the first three games of the season. Now, it's anticipated that Harris will miss at least another two games as he rehabs from the minor operation. Harris has recorded 13 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns through three games and is still team's leader in yards per reception (among wide receivers) at 15.5 yards per catch.
Tony Elliott reported that graduate safety Antonio Clary is "pushing hard" to make a return, but is unlikely to play this week against Clemson. Clary missed the Louisville game with a knee injury he suffered against Boston College. In his absence, expect Caleb Hardy and Ethan Minter to continue to see extensive playing time alongside Jonas Sanker at the safety positions.
Elliott did not have any updates on sophomore cornerback Dre Walker, who has missed the last three games with a bone bruise, or junior tight end Dakota Twitty, who went down after taking a big hit in the Boston College game and missed the Louisville game. Elliott previously reported before the game against Louisville that Walker was "about a week or so from being ready to roll."
Virginia is set to take on No. 10 Clemson on Saturday at 12pm ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. The Game will be televised on the ACC Network.
