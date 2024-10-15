Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Clemson | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 8 game against Clemson on Saturday at 12pm in Clemson, South Carolina. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Clemson game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis.
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. Clemson
- There is not a single change on the entire UVA football depth chart this week. It's identical to last week's depth chart for the Louisville game.
- Chris Tyree and Trell Harris are still listed as the starters at wide receiver despite the fact that Kam Courtney and Andre Greene Jr. have started at those spots in each of the last two weeks while Tyree and Harris have been out with injuries.
- Dakota Twitty is listed as the third tight end behind Tyler Neville and Sackett Wood, but he missed the last game against Louisville due to an injury suffered in the Boston College game.
- Antonio Clary is listed as the starter at strong safety. He missed last week against Louisville with a knee injury suffered in the Boston College game.
- Dre Walker is also on the depth chart as the backup to Jam Jackson at cornerback, but he has missed the last three games due to injury.
- Even with the injuries, these players being included on the depth chart seems to indicate that their injuries shouldn't keep them out much longer. All things considered, not having drastic changes to the depth chart is probably a good thing for Virginia. We'll have more details in our week 8 UVA football injury report later today.
Virginia will visit No. 10 Clemson on Saturday for its first ranked matchup of the season. UVA has a recent track record of playing good football against ranked opponents on the road. Last year, the Cavaliers took down then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in Chapel Hill for Virginia's first-ever road victory against a top 10 opponent. A few weeks later, they nearly pulled another road upset over a highly-ranked opponent, falling at No. 11 Louisville 31-24 on a Thursday night.
Saturday's game will also be a Homecoming for UVA head coach Tony Elliott, who played football at Clemson under Tommy Bowden from 2000 to 2003 and then joined Dabo Swinney's coaching staff in 2011, first as the program's running backs coach and then as the Tigers' offensive coordinator, a position he held from 2015 to 2021. With Elliott as offensive coordinator, Clemson won six-consecutive ACC Championships, made six-consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, and won two National Championships in 2016 and 2018. Saturday will represent the first time Dabo Swinney has faced one of his former assistant coaches as a head coach.
Virginia is set to visit Clemson on Saturday, October 19th at 12pm ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 8 Power Rankings
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Louisville
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Louisville
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Loss to Louisville
UVA Football: Five Takeaways From Virginia's 24-20 Loss to Louisville