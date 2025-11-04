The Plus/Minus: Virginia Takes Down Rider
Plus
A win is a win is a win. After a sluggish start – the two teams were tied 2 – 2 three minutes in, and Rider only trailed by 10 at the half – Virginia came out on fire in the second half to open up a 35-point lead. Nine players got double-digit minutes and five players scored in double figures. Odom ball in other words.
Minus
About that… Remember the Hoos connecting on 9/18 first-half threes in the Villanova exhibition. They were 2/19 from deep in the first half vs Rider. Jaccari White was 0/5 and Malik Thomas was 1/4. Virginia turned it around in the second frame, going 6/11 as White was 2/2 as was Chance Mallory. The second half resurgence was good to see, but it only came after Rider had been ridden into the ground. For the game, Virginia shot 26.7 persent.
Plus
Chance Mallory is a beast. (I could probably just save this auto-text for every time I single him out.) Standing just 5’10” he ripped offensive rebounds on two consecutive trips down the court, and I do mean ripped. After the second one led to a basket, he grabbed this one:
Mallory finished with 11 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes. Mallory can also sense the moment. His pair of threes came on back-to-back possessions.
Minus
This is a streaky bunch of shooters, not just behind the arc but at the free throw line as well. The team didn’t do well from the line in the Vanderbilt exhibition, but then turned around vs ‘Nova to go 17/19 from the line. On this night the team shot 19/34 from the line, or 55% and actually shot worse in the second half.
Minus
Virginia got 34 free throws off of Rider’s 24 fouls, but the Cavaliers gave most of that away as they committed 24 fouls of their own. Rider got to shoot 29 free throws, which is just too many, converting 18 of them. This team is a very handsy team and Virginia fans will see a lot of stupid fouls this season.
Plus
Virginia committed just six turnovers. Much better ball security this outing. The last four came after the Hoos had opened a 60 – 35 lead and the game was getting sloppy.
Plus
Jaccari White can really get down the court in a hurry. He got a steal in front of Odom and he covered 60 feet in five steps to finish at the rim. His explosiveness will translate well to the ACC.
Plus
Thijs De Ridder simply overpowered the Rider back line to the tune of 21 points (10/14 from the floor with a made three) and 10 rebounds. He’s got a Jack Salt physique with five times the athleticism. He’s got a nice handle and can slash to the rim from beyond the arc. De Ridder is going to be a load.
Minus
We’re not going to learn much about the team from this game. De Ridder and Johann Grunloh were simply too big for a rather diminutive Rider squad. Every time the offense stagnated, the Cavaliers always had the safety valve of dumping the ball into the low post and letting the pair just bully their way to the basket.
Plus
Ryan Odom’s son, Nate, is on the team. He entered the game with a minute and a half left and took the ball to the rim the very first time the ball was in his hands. First win for dad, first points for son. Sweet.
Highlights
Next Up: Virginia hosts NC Central on Friday, November 7th at 7:00pm and the game will be on ACC Network Extra.