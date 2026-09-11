Tonight, Virginia hosts Norfolk State. To call this David versus Goliath is an injustice to that story, as the Cavaliers are ranked No. 25 nationally and the Spartans are an FCS bottomfeeder. Virginia should win handedly. However, that does not mean that the game cannot be valuable for the Cavaliers.

Here are three bold predictions for the Friday night duel at Scott Stadium.

Beau Pribula only plays five drives

This should not be a close game by any means. If Pribula leads Virginia to a 35-0 lead in the first half, Tony Elliott could end his quarterback’s evening early in order to get a look at backups and keep Pribula fresh for the Sept. 19 game against West Virginia.

Additionally, it would benefit the Cavaliers if No. 2 quarterback Eli Holstein can have a few drives to build positive momentum. Beyond Holstein, it would also be helpful for Virginia to see what it has in second-year Cole Geer and third-year Boone Lourd. There could even be a few snaps for first-year athlete Jae’Oyn Williams, who has been practicing as a quarterback.

Other than Pribula, many veterans around the roster could also hit the showers earlier than expected. It would not come as a surprise.

Virginia shuts out the Spartans, leading 49-0 at halftime

The Cavaliers are in a strong position to record their first shutout win since 2021. In short, Virginia almost shut out NC State — so how is Norfolk State supposed to generate anything offensively? John Rudzinski's defense has been on another level over the course of its previous eight-plus games.

Look at what No. 7 Miami did to Florida A&M (a 49-0 lead at halftime), and then consider that the Spartans were one of the worst FCS teams last season. The Cavaliers should be able to eviscerate Norfolk State in various ways. It is possible Virginia leads by half a hundred points.

Not one, not two, but three players score their first career touchdown

If or when the Cavaliers lead by several touchdowns, the underclassmen will receive some extended playing time. That is especially likely for the reserve quarterbacks, as well as freshman receivers Dylan Cope, DaMari Carter and Jack Rhodes. None of them have scored a collegiate touchdown.

There are other skill position players still searching for their first touchdown. With ample playing time against an inferior opponent, a few of them should find paydirt for the first time as a Virginia Cavalier. Some of them could even score twice.