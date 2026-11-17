No. 4 Virginia is getting a short break from high-major play. After some brutal battles against opponents from the SEC and Big Ten, the Cavaliers won't play a high-major until next week.

Today, Old Dominion is on the menu.

The Monarchs did upset Virginia back in 2012, but the chances of that happening tonight are razor-thin. That's not exactly a bold thought. On the subject of bold thoughts, though, here are three bold predictions for tonight's contest:

Thijs De Ridder scores 40 points

Old Dominion does not have a player on its roster that can contain De Ridder. The Belgian big man is a true bruiser in the paint (with a vicious spin-and-dunk packge), who is currently hitting the three ball at a ridiculous 58.8% clip.

Doubling De Ridder is useless. Doing so would just set this game to ultra-easy mode for the likes of Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh. So — De Ridder (and others) should be in for another big night.

Even though the Cavaliers have often build big leads, De Ridder has played at least 21 minutes in every game this year. Virginia's starters haven't permanently hit the bench until well into the second half. If De Ridder is hot, Coach Ryan Odom might leave him on the court for another strong outing.

Barksdale and Ibe do not play more than five minutes each

As noted earlier, Odom has emphasized the stamina of his starters. If underclassmen like Silas Barksdale and Favour Ibe were going to get extended playing time, that would have already happened against Drexel, Northeastern and Bucknell.

Barksdale and Ibe have combined to play just 30 minutes in four games this season (neither player appeared at Maryland). That might prove costly down the stretch after De Ridder and Grunloh shoulder 30 minutes a night in ACC play. Or maybe not. Whatever happens, it doesn't look like Barksdale and Ibe are going to affect the on-court product much this season.

Grunloh hits at least three triples

The German center made 35% of his three-point attempts last year. That's stellar for a 7-footer. His shooting stroke is natural and mechanically sound. However, that hasn't translated yet this season.

Grunloh is currently 1-11 from long distance. Once the Cavaliers build a big lead, it would behoove them to give the greenlight for Grunloh until the clock hits triple zeroes. He is probably in need of some momentum from three-point land.

Again, the talent is there. He just needs to get hot from the corner.