Fall camp officially ends this week for Virginia football, and though quite a few of the camp narratives we've heard are legitimate, there are three specific ideas floating around that are simply being overblown right now.

1. Jekail Middlebrook is miles ahead of Peyton Lewis at RB

Yes, Middlebrook has undoubtedly been the more impressive player in practice, but Lewis is still incredibly talented and is likely going to be involved in the offense just as much as Middlebrook is. Let's not forget that one of the only reasons why Middlebrook has gotten an extended look in practice is because Peyton Lewis was taking longer to adapt to life at UVA than the coaching staff thought he would.

This is not to say that Lewis is going to take over as RB1 all of a sudden and handle 70% of the carries this season, but there's a very, very good chance that it's closer to a 50-50 split than what's being projected right now based on camp performance.

2. Matthew Fobbs-White has fallen way behind at BANDIT

It's no secret that players like Devon Baxter and Jewett Hayes have been standing out in camp in place of Fobbs-White at BANDIT, but Fobbs-White was officially back at practice on Monday. He was able to participate without limitations, and he'll be stepping right back into the starting role.

Baxter and Hayes will be top-notch depth pieces this season, but Fobbs-White has the potential to be one of Virginia's top defensive players in 2026 after recording 33 QB pressures in just 387 snaps at Baylor last year.

3. Wide receiver is still a massive question mark for the offensive staff

It's fine to say that it's still a huge question mark in terms of on-field, regular-season production for UVA, but OC Des Kitchings and Co. already know what the rotation will be. Based on what we've seen in camp, Rico Flores Jr., Kam Courtney, Jacquon Gibson, and Da'Shawn Martin should see most of the first-team reps, with players like Dillon Newton-Short and TyLyric Coleman rotating in behind them.

Coleman has apparently taken a big step forward this summer, and he could end up playing a legitimate role this year. He was actually the starting "X" in Virginia's first fall camp scrimmage.

Josiah Abdullah and Isaiah Robinson (if/when he's fully healthy) could end up being exciting options for Beau Pribula to utilize in the passing game as well in 2026.