What could Virginia’s rushing attack look like?

Of Virginia’s total offensive plays in the 2025 season, there were 492 passing attempts and 548 rushing attempts. The Cavaliers ran the ball 52.7% of the time. That number may seem low for Des Kitchings' offense, but with the gunslinging Chandler Morris under center, the offense adapted.

In 2026, that percentage of rushing attempts could increase given that the strength of this offense lies on the offensive line and in the running back unit. If the number of total rushing attempts grows by a number like seven percent, then there will be roughly 60 more rushing attempts this year.

Here is a breakdown of the 2025 run game, and what it could look like in 2026.

Rushing

In 2025, Virginia had 548 rushing attempts. Of that figure, 95 were by non-running backs. So for the purposes of this article, there are approximately 453 rushing attempts up for grabs in the running back unit (although that number will likely be much larger in 2026). It is also important to note that injuries affected last year’s team, and will play some role in this season as well.

Here is how those 453 attempts were split for the Cavalier running backs:

RB1, J’Mari Taylor: 222 carries for 1,062 yards (4.8 yards per carry)

RB2, Harrison Waylee: 118 carries for 556 yards (4.7 per carry)

RB3, Xavier Brown: 51 carries for 241 yards (4.7 per carry)

RB4, Noah Vaughn: 23 carries for 174 yards (7.6 per carry)

RB5, Xay Davis: 23 carries for 86 yards (3.7 per carry)

Others: 16 carries for 43 yards (2.7 per carry)

Based on the current depth chart, here is what that would look like in 2026 when factoring in an additional 60 rushing attempts to the total distribution, a more balanced split of carries and each player’s average yards per carry from 2025:

RB1, Jekail Middlebrook: 200 carries for 1,080 yards (5.4 per carry)

RB2, Peyton Lewis: 132 carries for 541 yards (4.1 per carry)

RB3, Xavier Brown: 81 carries for 381 yards (4.7 per carry)

RB4, Solomon Beebe: 35 carries for 210 yards (6.0 per carry)

RB5, Noah Vaughn: 40 carries for 304 yards (7.6 per carry)

RB6, Xay Davis: 21 carries for 78 yards (3.7 per carry)

A few figures stand out. It is entirely possible that Vaughn rushes for more yards than Beebe given that the latter Cavalier will be a frequent flyer on special teams and may moonlight as a slot receiver. Beebe may be higher on the depth chart, but his calling card is versatility. However, it is highly unlikely that Vaughn will average over 7.5 yards per carry again if he has more rushing attempts.

Regardless of how the Cavaliers divide carries, this should be one of the best rushing attacks in the ACC.