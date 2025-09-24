Three UVA Players to Watch in Week Five Matchup Against Florida State
One of the hot topics surrounding college football this week is Virginia's upcoming matchup against Florida State on Friday night. Both teams are gearing up to bring the heat, and given that this will be the Seminoles' ACC opener, they will stop at nothing to bring home a victory.
Virginia is well-versed in the intensity with which Florida State's players perform. Plus, head coach Tony Elliott has expressed confidence in his program heading into the matchup, and fortunately, the Cavaliers have a solid foundation of their own. Let's take a look at the top three UVA players you need to watch on Friday.
1. LT McKale Boley
Earlier in the season, Elliott had mentioned that offensive lineman McKale Boley needed to step up his game in order to help carry the weight of the offensive line. Boley took his statement seriously, and on Saturday, he played a remarkable game against Stanford, ultimately earning him ACC Weekly Honors alongside quarterback Chandler Morris and wide reciever Trell Harris. He expected to carry this momentum into Friday's matchup.
"I think his body has a lot to do with it. He's finally in a place where he feels healthy and his body looks good," Elliott said in his press conference on Tuesday, explaining Boley's transformation. "So he's had a good offseason, and I think sometimes it happens earlier in some guys' careers, but I think he realizes, man, I'm getting close to the end, and I really want to play at the next level. And so this is what it's going to take. This is the last part of my growth and maturity that has to happen."
2. RG Drake Metcalf
UVA offensive lineman Drake Metcalf could have his time to shine this week. The role he will play in the game depends on whether or not center Brady Wilson is able to return to the field. Wilson is on a day-to-day basis due to what appears to be a calf strain. In an effort to fill in any potential gaps, Elliott revealed his plan of action. In the case that Wilson can't play, Metcalf will step in to play center, while Kevin Wigenton II or Tyshawn Wyatt will shift to right guard.
"Brady's the biggest one [out], but yeah, he's day-to-day and so we'll have to be ready to go," said Elliott. "I mean, now it's like, it's like musical chairs at times. Next man up, ready to roll, but really proud of Drake [Metcalf] and his ability to slide in at center."
3. LB Kam Robinson
Linebacker Kam Robinson spent the beginning of the season out of commission while he recovered from his injury. He was able to return just in time for UVA's matchup against Stanford, providing Virginia with a major defensive boost on the field. He is truly a defensive force, and with one successful game already under his belt, he is now back into the swing of things and is expected to show up full throttle on Friday.
However, even with Robinson being back, taking on Florida State will need to be a team effort, particularly when Castellanos is playing.
As Elliott stated, "Everybody's going to have to play well and everybody's going to have to play one step faster because of his ability."