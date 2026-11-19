Virginia football has an opportunity, and it's coming against a less than successful offense. That means that the Cavaliers defense will need to carry the load Saturday vs North Carolina. The fate of the season (bowl eligibility) might depend on it.

In particular, there are three defenders worth keeping an eye on against the visiting Tar Heels at Scott Stadium:

LBs Justin Rowe and Myles Brown

Maddox Marcellus is out for the season. It's the Justin Rowe show from here on out. PFF graded him as the 26th-best Cavaliers defender in the Cal game — so there's room for improvement. Rowe may have the starting spot, but Brown should play a lot as well. Coach Tony Elliott praised them both over the past few days.

Both reserves have caught the eyes of their defensive coaches so far, and this is their audition for 2027 starting roles. Rowe and Brown have the talent to be standout players as soon as this Saturday. Also, what better opportunity than to play next to Kam Robinson?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

SPUR Donavon Platt

In his past three games, Platt has only recorded five total tackles and half a tackle for loss. It hasn't been a season full big plays for him — he has just four pass breakups and a sack. Platt hasn't recorded an interception. However, he has been beaten in coverage for a few touchdowns.

Platt has two more games left in his final collegiate season. Now is the time for him to return to 2025 form and make a game-changing play. He has done so before, in the form of a defensive touchdown at Louisville last year.

NT Anthony Britton

Britton had a big game against Syracuse, with nine stops and 0.5 tackles for loss. He led the defense that night. He is primed to do it again against the ACC's second-worst rushing offense. Adding onto Carolina's rushing inefficiency is the fact that the Tar Heels have the second-fewest rushing attempts this year. That should mean Britton has carte blanche to bull rush the interior offensive line.

Britton is Virginia's best interior pass rusher. For the first time in a good while, he can focus on getting into the backfield instead of just stuffing the run at the line of scrimmage. As has been the norm for the past month and change, the Cavaliers need him — as Jason Hammond is out for the season.