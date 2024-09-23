Tipoff Time Set for Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages on October 5
The Virginia basketball Blue-White Scrimmages will tip off at 6pm ET on Saturday, October 5th at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA announced on Monday (September 23rd).
When the date for the annual UVA men's and women's basketball scrimmages was originally announced a few weeks ago, there was no start time determined because we did not yet know when the home Virginia football game that same day against Boston College would kick off. Wanting to avoid an inconvenient overlap and allow fans to attend both events, UVA waited until the ACC announced the kickoff time of the football game vs. BC to determine the tipoff time for the scrimmages.
The dominoes have fallen and now we know that on Saturday, October 5th, Virginia football will host Boston College at 12pm at Scott Stadium (televised on the ACC Network) and the Blue-White Scrimmages for the UVA men's and women's basketball teams will follow at 6pm at John Paul Jones Arena. Admission will be free to the public for the basketball scrimmages.
That weekend will be a busy one on Grounds for UVA's Homecomings weekend. Here is a full list of sporting events occurring at Virginia that weekend:
Friday, October 4th
7pm: Volleyball vs. Florida State (Mem Gym)
7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Virginia Tech (Klockner Stadium)
All day: Women's Tennis Wahoowa Invitational (Boar's Head)
Saturday, October 5th
12pm: Football vs. Boston College (Scott Stadium)
6pm: UVA Men's & Women's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages (John Paul Jones Arena)
All day: Women's Tennis Wahoowa Invitational (Boar's Head)
Sunday, October 6th
12pm: Field Hockey vs. Louisville (Turf Field)
1pm: Volleyball vs. Miami (John Paul Jones Arena)
All day: Women's Tennis Wahoowa Invitational (Boar's Head)