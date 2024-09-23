Virginia Football vs. Boston College Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 6 Virginia football game against Boston College on Saturday, October 5th will kick off at 12pm ET at Scott Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (September 23).
This will be UVA's first afternoon home game of the 2024 season after previously hosting night games against Richmond and Maryland.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 6 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Oct. 5 unless otherwise specified):
- Syracuse at UNLV, 9pm (Friday) on FS1
- SMU at Louisville, 12pm on ESPN/ESPN2
- Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12 pm on ESPN/ESPN2
- Boston College at Virginia, 12pm on ACC Network
- Wake Forest at NC State, 12pm on The CW
- Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- Clemson at Florida State, 7/7:30pm on ABC/ESPN
- Duke at Georgia Tech, 8pm on ACC Network
- Miami at Cal, 10:30pm on ESPN
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for six of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, October 5th at 12pm: vs. Boston College (ACC Network)
Saturday, October 12th at TBD: vs. Louisville (TBD)
Saturday, October 19th at TBD: at Clemson (TBD)
Saturday, October 26th at TBD: vs. North Carolina (TBD)
Saturday, November 9th at TBD: at Pittsburgh (TBD)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: vs. Virginia Tech (TBD)
