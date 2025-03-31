Trell Harris Emerging as a Leader in the Virginia Wide Receiver Room
In his first game playing football for the University of Virginia, Trell Harris made his presence known on the opening drive for the Virginia faithful with a 35-yard touchdown reception. The score marked the first time in UVa football's 135-year history that the first completed pass of the season went for six.
The play solidified himself as an explosive wide receiver, quickly showing his value after transferring from Kent State.
Harris's stardom rolled into week two against Wake Forest, where he registered seven catches for 91 yards and a 24-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter en route to Virginia's 14-point comeback victory over the Demon Deacons.
"I think I'm explosive. So I think that's my main value to the team: just being explosive. And, you know, being a spark plug," said Trell Harris about what he adds to this team during an interview this spring.
Continuing to show his talent, Harris hauled in four catches for 72 yards in a loss to Maryland but left the game early due to a knee injury that saw him miss most of the season. Harris would return for the season's final game against Virginia Tech, battling back from the injury after having midseason surgery to remove a minor bone fragment in his knee.
The injury was Harris's first major injury, a new challenge for the explosive speedster and one he has placed an emphasis on this spring.
"It's the first time I've ever been hurt, the first time I've had surgery, the first time I even had an IV in my vein," said Trell Harris. "Definitely being more in front of things as far as going to the training room every day, doing injury prevention stuff, not just catching on the back end."
While Harris has focused on injury prevention off the field, on it he's catching balls from Chandler Morris and Daniel Kaelin as the two split reps in what Harris and many consider to be a quarterback battle headed into the fall.
For more on the quarterbacks:
New Virginia QB Chandler Morris: "I want to win the conference championship"
Virginia QB Daniel Kaelin: "I'm gonna always prepare like I'm the starter
"We don't know exactly who's gonna be the quarterback right now, it's a battle. So I mean, just making plays for whoever's out there," said Harris.
Harris commands a wide receiver room that sees the departure of Malachi Fields while welcoming transfers Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), and Cam Ross (JMU). Kameron Courtney, Suderian Harrison, Andre Greene Jr, and Eli Wood return for the Hoos. At the same time, freshman Josiah Abdullah and Dillion Newton-Short will also look to make their presence felt in the Virginia wide receiver room coached by Adam Mims. But Harris returning to the form he showed early in the 2024 season before his injury will be paramount for the UVA receiving corps.
Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
"He is a game changer," said Adam Mims of Trell Harris. "He's taken this [wide receiver] room by the reins, and he's shown the leadership that I've desired out of him and that he can be, which has been extremely encouraging."
With a few weeks left in spring football season, Harris will continue proving his worth as a top target for the Hoos while emphasizing staying healthy for the fall.