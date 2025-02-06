Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
Over the last few years, the Virginia football program has established itself as an under-the-radar Wide Receiver U. In 2011, Marques Hagans joined the Cavaliers coaching staff and began the trend of developing wide receivers into stars.
During his time, Hagans developed star wide receivers such as current NFL players Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers) and Olamide Zaccheaus (Washington Commanders). Hagans also mentored UVa star pass catches Keytaon Thompson and Joe Reed.
Hagans departed after the 2022 season, but left the wide receiver room in the hands of Adam Mims, who continued the trend with the development of Malik Washington (Miami Dolphins) and Malachi Fields who in December transferred to national runner-up Notre Dame.
For Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine, the resume of wide receiver development at UVa made the school the perfect match.
“To see the history of who they bought in, what they've been able to do with those guys, and what coach [Adam Mims] has done with players in his past,” said Edrine.
Beginning his career at Florida Atlantic, Edrine showed flashes of stardom, racking up 570 receiving yards and six touchdowns his sophomore year. For the Owls, he also displayed his playmaking ability, using his 6'3" frame to catch a contested 50-50 ball for six against Rice. With lots of upside, Edrine hit the portal in search of a bigger stage at the end of the 2022 campaign.
His first ring around the transfer portal landed him at Purdue, a power-five team that would give him the stage to showcase his talent, but before Edrine could even take the field, a season ending injury in fall camp ruled him out in 2023.
Then, in 2024, after a lengthy recovery, Edrine returned to the bright lights to show his talent, hauling in 23 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns on a struggling Purdue team that finished 1-11 on the season and last in the Big Ten. Edrine finished second on the team in receiving yards but due to the struggles of the team, the general target share was minimal, although Edrine was critical of his personal performance.
“I felt like I need to be better. Need to go back to the drawing board and do more work. I feel like I left a lot of opportunities out there that I wouldn't usually do,” said Edrine about his 2024 season in West Lafayette.
In search of improving himself, Edrine once again hit the portal, but with a goal and focus, he didn't have two years prior.
“I would say it was more pinpoint, more focused than the first time,” said Edrine. “I would say I was more locked in. I just knew what I wanted as soon as I got in.”
Edrine’s goal was to be developed and after meeting with Adam Mims, combined with the addition of a star quarterback in Chandler Morris, he quickly realized that UVa was the place for him and that something was brewing in Charlottesville.
"He's a big guy. Really fluid for his size. You watch the way he catches the ball. He looks very, very natural catching the ball," said Tony Elliott.
For head coach Tony Elliott, the player comparison that came to mind was former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, who won a national title with Elliott at Clemson and just finished his eighth season in the NFL.
"I have specific plays from Mike Williams, it was a screen play, for a big guy he [Edrine] does that. It was a slant play or was what we call a bang eight, which is a skinny post," said Elliott. "Really for me it was a screen play that I saw where I saw him stop and start and be able to make somebody miss as a guy that size. The next play he's running a slant into a tight window and catching the ball. So just a big body, the fluidity of movement, the natural hands."
Edrine will look to pose as a deep threat option for Chandler Morris and as an option for screen plays by using his 6'3" frame and speed to create separation and break tackles. Edrine, who joins Trell Harris, Jayden Thomas, Suderian Harrison, Cam Ross. Andre Greene Jr. and Eli Wood in the wide receiver room, is already bonding with the group that will look to take leaps in 2025.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Officially Welcomes the 2025 Signing Class
UVA Football Has 4th-Ranked Transfer Class in ACC After 247Sports Update
New Virginia QB Chandler Morris: "I want to win the conference championship"
An Early Attempt to Predict Virginia Football's Win-Loss Record in 2025
Looking at the Long-Term Future of Virginia's Quarterback Room
Virginia Football Roster Changes HQ: Hoos Staying, Hoos Going?